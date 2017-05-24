Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Paul Manafort speaks to reporters during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, on July 20, 2016. (SAM HODGSON/NYT)
Paul Manafort speaks to reporters during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, on July 20, 2016. (SAM HODGSON/NYT)

Russian officals talked about influencing Trump through advisers: report Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. spies learned last summer that Russian officials discussed influencing Donald Trump through his advisers Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three current and former U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence.

Russian intelligence and political officials appeared confident that Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman at the time, and Flynn, who was fired as White House national security adviser in February over his conversations with Russia’s ambassador, could be used to help shape Trump’s opinions on Russia, the Times reported.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump retains private attorney as Russia probe heats up (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular