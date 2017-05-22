Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The federal government forms for applying for health coverage. (Jonathan Bachman/REUTERS)
The federal government forms for applying for health coverage. (Jonathan Bachman/REUTERS)

Trump administration asks for time to weigh Obamacare subsidies Add to ...

Lawrence Hurley

Reuters

Published

Last updated

The Trump administration and U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Monday told a federal court they have not yet decided on how to proceed in a major case that could end cost-sharing subsidies paid to insurers that are vital to the functioning of the Obamacare health care law.

In a joint filing submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the administration and Republican lawmakers that had previously challenged the payments asked for more time to consider their options. The Republican-led Congress is working on legislation to repeal and replace the 2010 measure, officially known as the Affordable Care Act.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Voters bring health care heat to Congressmen (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular