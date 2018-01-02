Trump forecast for 2018: Chaos with a steady stream of unpredictability

The forecast for 2018: Cloudy outlook. Much stormy weather. Persistent gusts of wind. Unpredictable squalls. Unusually low vision.

And that's for Washington, which has generally temperate conditions most of the year.

The second year of a presidency – even an unusually hectic one, such as John F. Kennedy's in 1962 (the Cuban Missile Crisis) and Ronald Reagan's two decades later, in 1982 (recession and tax battles) – ordinarily brings steady expectations. The capital grows accustomed to the new chief executive and adjusts its rhythms to his. The power structure is well defined, and stable. Expectations are realistic, behaviour patterns established, the cadence and tempo of events settled.

Not this coming year, not this President, not this Congress, not this American political culture.

The new year will almost certainly be much like the past year, only more tumultuous, for the customary lull based on familiar power arrangements and established governing templates is simply not in the offing as 2018 approaches. A year in, Donald Trump remains an outsider President who pays no mind to, and harbours no respect for, the conventional patterns of presidential behaviour, executive leadership, party loyalty and the customs of White House stewardship established by Franklin Roosevelt – customs acknowledged as the standard against which modern presidents are measured, and that were embraced and burnished by the dozen men who followed him into the White House.

"It's been hard for Washington to adapt to him," said Representative Mike Kelly of western Pennsylvania, a Republican whose perceptions mirror those of most members of Congress, regardless of party. "You can see it in every agency and department. Thousands of people are operating with a different model from the way they operated for years."

The old assumptions – the way legislation is crafted, the way regulations are promulgated, the way the President relates to Congress, to his fellow party members, to his critics and, especially, to the news media – have been packed away, as if relegated to Miss Havisham's mansion. They are not likely to be uncrated in the new year.

Indeed, Washington's onetime power brokers have become reconciled that no assumptions apply any more, and that chaos – in the West Wing of the White House, to be sure, but also on the elaborately decorated, Minton inlaid-tile floors of the Capitol, to say nothing of the news bureaus scattered around Washington – is the normal state of affairs and will prevail in 2018.

And at the centre of it, in 2018 as in 2017, will be Mr. Trump himself.

"Is all this chaos dulling? Does it create a haze?" asked G. Calvin Mackenzie, the respected retired Colby College political scientist. "By design or not, Donald Trump is a genius at muddying the waters."

Prospects for the presidency in 2018: Mr. Trump also is a genius at creating unpredictable swells in the political seas, partly the result of his personality – impulsive, instinctive, infuriating to many – and partly the result of his own inexperience and that of his associates, many of whom departed or entered the White House in 2017 with astonishing speed.

No new presidential administration has been constructed with so many political novices or, at best, amateurs. "We had the benefit of having people who had been in government," said Andrew Card, who was White House chief of staff for George W. Bush, who himself had no foreign-policy experience. "It wasn't as if everyone was climbing the learning curve at the same time."

That learning curve is steep, and many of Mr. Trump's subalterns have not yet begun to ascend it. Instead, many of them have stepped aside from it, preferring to make their own ways to the commanding heights of American civic life. The result: The premium placed on political or bureaucratic experience for the past century will continue to be regarded as a disadvantage in 2018. The one exception is national security, particularly vital as the North Korea crisis deepens.

Mr. Trump almost certainly will continue to create his own pathways, without the self-knowledge or acknowledgment that Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant possessed when, in 1869, he was elected president. "It was my fortune, or misfortune, to be called to the office of Chief Executive without any previous political training," he said in his last annual address to Congress eight years later. "Under such circumstances it is but reasonable to suppose that errors of judgment must have occurred."

Mr. Trump has left Republican congressional leaders with the task of taking his inchoate thoughts and shaping them into legislation. Though he has summoned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to an unusual Camp David legislative-priorities summit next weekend, the two Republican congressional leaders almost certainly will be on their own in 2018.

The one wild card – one that has the potential of jolting the Trump White House and imperilling his presidency – is the continuing Russia investigation. Mr. Trump has grown increasingly impatient with the inquiries of special counsel Robert Mueller, and if he decides to dismiss him he will prompt a firestorm of criticism, including from some Republicans, and launch sinister comparisons with Richard Nixon's 1973 firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox because of his aggressive inquiries on Watergate.

No one knows what Mr. Mueller – a favourite target of conservative radio and television – will find, or whether he will seek prosecution. But few investigators spend months examining potential crimes and then close down their shops without issuing at least some damaging findings.

Prospects for Congress in 2018: The massive tax overhaul Congress passed two weeks ago is scheduled to increase the deficit by $1.5-trillion (U.S.) over 10 years, which is a happy byproduct for Republicans eager to cut big government down to size; now they have a clear rationale for what many of them wanted to do in the first place, to slash Washington spending on social-welfare programs, regulatory enforcement and costly payments to the states.

One element that will be immune to budget reductions: defence. One that may not be immune: entitlement programs such as Social Security, the retirement supplement Medicare, the health-care program for the aged; and Medicaid, the medical program for the poor and infirm. Social Security, however, is regarded as the "third rail" of American politics – touch it and politicians may be electrocuted.

Mr. Trump sent late-year signals that in 2018 he won't press for another drive to repeal Obamacare, which is still intact though the individual mandate is gone. But he still hopes for a major infrastructure initiative, and this is the principal area of likely bipartisanship. Republicans may see a $1-billion expenditure as a way to enhance American commercial interests, and Democrats will see it as a jobs program for construction workers traditionally aligned with the party of FDR's New Deal.

Prospects for Democrats in 2018: This is the year the Democrats hope to provide a stern rebuke to Mr. Trump, to make inroads toward recapturing the votes of workers who fled from Hillary Clinton last year, and to provide a legislative buffer to the Trump White House and its legislative initiatives.

To do so, they must recapture one of the houses of Congress, the most likely being the Senate, where the Republicans will hold a slim 51-49 advantage after Democrat Doug Jones is seated following his upset Alabama win in December. With the President having high negatives – generally about 56 per cent give him poor marks – the Democrats believe they have a real chance. But they should be sobered by other numbers: 26 of the 34 Senate seats being contested belong to Democrats, meaning they are more on the defensive than on the offensive. Ten of those Democratic seats are in states Mr. Trump captured last year.

Until November, the Democrats will be nearly powerless. The tax bill was approved without a single Democratic vote in either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Democratic amendments fell to the wayside like leaves in an Algonquin Park autumn breeze.

Meanwhile, the party – in search for saviour and 2020 standard bearer – will begin considering the next presidential election, and actual manoeuvring and backroom bargaining will begin moments after the midterm elections are concluded. But the ideological struggle already has begun, between mainstream Democrats, aiming their appeals at traditional party members who strayed into the Trump camp last year, and more left-leaning progressives such as senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who mounted a strong challenge to Ms. Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has a loyal group of supporters, including large numbers of professional women.

The de rigueur cautionary note: In the Trump years, nothing is certain, even if the President sometimes seems certain of everything, and no prediction is safe in an era when the solemn byways of American politics have been replaced by a spectacle of showmanship and uncertainty. "The political and commercial morals of the United States are not merely food for laughter," the author Mark Twain wrote in his autobiography, "they are an entire banquet." In the Trump years, 110 years later, they are a feast.