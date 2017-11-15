Trump may address Moore controversy in statement after Asia trip: official

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a statement from the White House on Wednesday to discuss his recent trip to Asia, the topic of trade, and North Korea, a White House official said.
Trump may address the controversy over Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama, the official said.
The statement is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT).
