In the countdown to the contentious renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump is holding firm to a controversial promise that would upend a quarter-century of globalization on the continent: slashing America’s long-running trade deficit.

But whether the trade deficit is actually a problem at all is a matter of debate among economists. And some experts and businesses warn that tackling the deficit by restricting imports from foreign countries could damage the U.S. economy and exacerbate the problems Mr. Trump is trying to solve.

