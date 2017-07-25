



Overview: Which committees are which

Right now, there are four congressional investigations of the 2016 election and how Russian hackers allegedly meddled in it to benefit then-Republican candidate Donald Trump. The most well-known so far is the Senate intelligence committee, but there’s also:

The House intelligence committee

The House oversight committee

The Senate judiciary committee

Their mandates overlap somewhat, but broadly speaking, each is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians and whether its handling of the situation after the election could constitute obstruction of justice. They are also separate from the criminal investigation being conducted by the FBI and Justice Department, which could result in criminal charges against Mr. Trump’s people.

Here’s a primer from The Globe’s Washington correspondent, Adrian Morrow, on how the probes are different and what they could do to Mr. Trump and his inner circle.

What’s been happening this week, and what’s coming next

Senate intelligence

Monday: The President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, spoke to committee members in a private meeting on Capitol Hill. Afterward, he gave a brief statement at the White House, insisting that “I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.”

Tuesday: Paul Manafort, former manager of the Trump presidential campaign, met with Senate committee officials privately to answer their questions, a spokesman for Mr. Manafort said Tuesday. Associated Press, citing two people familiar with the Senate committee probe, reported shortly afterward that the conversation was focused on a meeting with a Russian lawyer in June, 2016, that Mr. Manafort attended along with Mr. Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., the President’s eldest son. (For more details on what allegedly happened at that meeting, read more below.)

House intelligence

Tuesday: Mr. Kushner came back to Capitol Hill for another private meeting to discuss the Russia affair and the 2016 election, this time with the House of Representatives’ intelligence committee. After the nearly three-hour meeting, the committee’s top Democrat, Adam Schiff of California, called their interview with Mr. Kushner a “very productive session.”

Senate judiciary

Tuesday: The judiciary committee issued a subpoena to Mr. Manafort to testify at a public hearing on Wednesday. The committee plans to ask him about the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires people who lobby in the United States on behalf of foreign interests to disclose their work to the Justice Department. That might mean questions about the 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer or his alleged role in covert lobbying in Ukraine.





That infamous meeting at Trump Tower: The abridged version

The people present at the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower were:

Top row: Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner.

Bottom row: Natalia Veselnitskaya, Rob Goldstone, Rinat Akhmetshin.

Not pictured: Anatoli Samachornov, Irakly (Ike) Kaveladze. ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS, NEW YORK TIMES

During the 2016 election, Donald Trump Jr. – who currently runs his father’s company with his brother, Eric – was a key player in the Trump presidential campaign. So was his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, who is married to the President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. The elder Trump’s campaign chairman was Paul Manafort, who was later fired amid controversy over his alleged involvement in a covert lobbying campaign in Ukraine.

On June 3, 2016, Mr. Trump Jr. got an e-mail from British publicist Rob Goldstone promising a bombshell: Information from “the Crown prosecutor of Russia” (a nonexistent position in the Russian government) that would “incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” Mr. Goldstone said the tip had been arranged by Aras Agalarov, a billionaire developer who had worked with the elder Mr. Trump on a Miss Universe pageant in Russia, and his son Emin Agalarov, the Russian pop star who Mr. Goldstone represented. Mr. Trump Jr. replied: “If it’s what you say I love it.”

A meeting was arranged for June 9 at Trump Tower. Instead of the salacious information promised, Mr. Trump Jr. says he got a talking-to from Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya about the Magnitsky Act, a U.S. law imposing sanctions against Russian officials suspected of human-rights violations. Besides Mr. Trump Jr., the lawyer, Mr. Kushner and Mr. Goldstone, four others attended the meeting:

Mr. Manafort, the Trump campaign manager at the time;

the Trump campaign manager at the time; Anatoli Samachornov, the translator for Ms. Veselnitskaya;

the translator for Ms. Veselnitskaya; Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian political operative who worked on behalf of Russian clients in Washington;

a Russian political operative who worked on behalf of Russian clients in Washington; Irakly (Ike) Kaveladze, a Russian-American businessman.

The meeting didn’t become public knowledge until The New York Times reported on it this month, having learned about it from people who had seen the e-mail correspondence. The newspaper then obtained the e-mails themselves, and was about to publish them on July 11 when Mr. Trump Jr. did so himself on Twitter. He defended his actions by saying the meeting preceded the “Russian fever” when Moscow’s involvement in the U.S. election was more widely known.

The President has said he never knew about his son’s e-mails or the 2016 meeting until this month. He has dismissed the controversy by saying any politician would have taken the meeting if it meant getting compromising information on an opponent.

On Monday, Mr. Kushner released a statement giving his own account of the 2016 meeting. He said he didn’t read the full e-mail chain setting up the meeting, arrived there late not knowing exactly what it would be about, and left early when he decided the meeting wasn’t worth his time.

What is Donald Trump saying about this?

On Tuesday, the President said Mr. Kushner “did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians.” In an early-morning tweet, he suggested Congress might want to talk to his 11-year-old son next.

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017





What happens next?

Donald Trump Jr. had been expected to testify before a Senate committee this week, but he worked out a deal to testify behind closed doors ahead of an expected public hearing. No date has been set.





With reports from Associated Press, The New York Times and Globe staff

