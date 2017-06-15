President Donald Trump says that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise’s condition is more difficult than people first realized. And he says Scalise is “in some trouble.”

The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night, meeting with Scalise’s family and sitting by the congressman’s bedside.

Trump says Scalise “continues his very brave fight,” but adds: “it’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He’s in some trouble.”

Trump: Scalise may have brought 'unity' to U.S. (Reuters)

Trump is also crediting the congressman for bringing people together.

He says: “Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country.”

He’s also saluting the Capitol police officers injured in the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice. He says, “They ran right into the fire” and saved a lot of lives.

