Donald Trump departs MedStar Washington Hospital Center on June 14, 2017, after visiting Republican Congressman Steve Scalise. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Trump says Congressman Scalise 'in some trouble' after shooting Add to ...

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

President Donald Trump says that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise’s condition is more difficult than people first realized. And he says Scalise is “in some trouble.”

The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night, meeting with Scalise’s family and sitting by the congressman’s bedside.

Trump says Scalise “continues his very brave fight,” but adds: “it’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He’s in some trouble.”

Trump: Scalise may have brought 'unity' to U.S. (Reuters)

Trump is also crediting the congressman for bringing people together.

He says: “Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country.”

He’s also saluting the Capitol police officers injured in the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice. He says, “They ran right into the fire” and saved a lot of lives.

