U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Yuma, Arizona, August 22, 2017. (YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
Makini Brice

WASHINGTON — Reuters

President Donald Trump took Republican Senator Bob Corker to task on Twitter on Friday, apparently responding to the Foreign Relations Committee chair’s comment that Trump did not understand the nation’s character and had not demonstrated competence.

“Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in ‘18. Tennessee not happy!” Trump wrote of the Tennessee senator.

Responding to Trump’s comments about violence at a neo-Nazi and white supremacist protest earlier this month, Corker recently said, “The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence, that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.”

