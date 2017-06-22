Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

President Donald Trump speaks during in the East Room of the White House on June 22, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)
U.S. POLITICS

WASHINGTON

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

