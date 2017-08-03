A leaked transcript of a Donald Trump phone call shows the president’s private comments about trade with Canada — and they’re pretty flattering.

The purported transcript of a late-January phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, published today by the Washington Post, reflects Trump’s attitudes as he took office.

U.S. relations with Mexico had just reached their nadir over the proposed border wall and who would pay for it. Trump told the Mexican president that he got huge crowds during the campaign, and promised voters Mexico would pay for the wall.

The transcript indicates Pena Nieto encouraged a more positive discussion, telling Trump that the three NAFTA countries could negotiate a new trade framework.

Canada is no problem, Trump replied: he said the trade relationship is fair and that he didn’t even want to discuss the northern neighbour.

Those remarks echo public comments he made a few days later when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Washington.

Since then, Trump’s rhetoric on Canada has ebbed and flowed, and U.S. negotiators are entering this month’s NAFTA talks with a laundry list of traditional American demands when it comes to Canadian trade.

