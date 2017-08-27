Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Trump threat to ‘terminate’ NAFTA sparks intense debate Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Adrian Morrow

WASHINGTON — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to “terminate” the North American free-trade agreement for the second time in a week, blaming Canada and Mexico for being “very difficult” in renegotiation talks. The latest salvo came Sunday morning on Twitter as Mr. Trump spent the weekend at Camp David.

“We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada,” the President wrote. “Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Adrian Morrow on Twitter: @adrianmorrow

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump threatens to terminate NAFTA at Arizona rally: 'I don't think we can make a deal' (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular