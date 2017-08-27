U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to “terminate” the North American free-trade agreement for the second time in a week, blaming Canada and Mexico for being “very difficult” in renegotiation talks. The latest salvo came Sunday morning on Twitter as Mr. Trump spent the weekend at Camp David.

“We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada,” the President wrote. “Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?”

