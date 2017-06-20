Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Trump to make announcement on possible Comey tapes this week: Spicer

WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement this week about the existence of any tapes of conversations between him and former FBI Director James Comey, the White House said on Tuesday.

“The president has said that he will make an announcement on this. I expect it this week,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters at a news briefing.

Spicer was responding to a question about whether there are tapes of the conversations with Comey, whom Trump fired last month, and whether they would be turned over to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is probing allegations of Russians meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

