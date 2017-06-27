The basics

A limited version of U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban will go into effect Thursday morning, after a Supreme Court ruling gave the administration a limited victory on the issue.

The top court’s ruling exempts visitors and refugee applicants from the ban if they have a “bona fide relationship” with someone in the country. Three of the dissenting Supreme Court judges warned that this standard would be “unworkable,” burdening front-line officials with difficult choices about whose relationships are bona fide and whose are not.

Who’s affected, and for how long

Which countries? U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily bars visitors from six majority-Muslim countries – Syria, Sudan, Iran, Yemen, Libya and Somalia – from getting U.S. visas, subject to certain exceptions (more on that below). It also suspends U.S. refugee admissions.

For how long? The travel restrictions are in effect for 90 days, and the refugee ban for 120 days. The government said last week the ban would be enforced 72 hours after the Supreme Court issued a decision allowing the ban to proceed. (Those 72 hours are up on Thursday morning in Washington.)

Who’s ‘bona fide’? The Supreme Court’s decision protects foreigners from the ban if they have a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship” with someone or some entity in the country. The Supreme Court ruling listed some examples of visitors or refugee applicants who might be considered to have a “bona fide relationship,” such as close relatives of U.S. residents, students enrolled at U.S. schools or workers accepting jobs at U.S. companies.

Who’s not ‘bona fide’? According to the court ruling, a relationship created for purposes of avoiding the ban wouldn’t qualify.

How we got here

During the 2016 election, Mr. Trump promised what he characterized as a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the United States “until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on” and rethink their approach to terrorism prevention. Once in office, he backed away somewhat from the idea of a total Muslim ban, but he tried twice to institute executive orders temporarily blocking immigration from a list of mostly Muslim countries (at first seven, including Iraq, then only six).

Both orders, one in January and the other in March, were challenged by district and appeal courts. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in May said the second order “in context drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination.”

The Trump administration brought the issue to the Supreme Court, which decided on June 26 that it would hear their appeal. The court granted an emergency request from the administration to let the ban go ahead for now, subject to the “bona fide relationship” restrictions.

What it means for Canada

Who can travel: After the June 26 ruling, Bernie Derible, a spokesman for Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, said the restrictions would not affect Canadian dual nationals travelling on their Canadian passports or Canadian permanent residents who have valid resident cards and valid U.S. visas, and are deemed eligible by U.S. border authorities to enter the United States. The Trudeau government is waiting for more details. In the meantime, the government is advising all people planning travel to the U.S. to verify admission requirements ahead of time, he added.

What happened last time: Mr. Trump’s first ban back in January sowed confusion among Canadians who were caught by surprise by the restrictions, which Homeland Security and State Department officials initially said would affect Canadians too. Ottawa then got assurances from the Trump administration that Canadians would not be affected, which were repeated when Mr. Trump issued his March 6 order.

Crossings to Canada: The bans and other Trump immigration policies have led to an exodus of asylum seekers crossing the U.S. border into Canada. Once here, many of those thousands of people have become trapped in legal limbo, struggling to find work or permanent housing as they face fast-growing waiting lists to have their refugee claims heard.

Safe Third Country Agreement: The Trump administration’s immigration overhaul has ramped up scrutiny on a 2004 Canada-U.S. agreement requiring refugees to make asylum claims in the first safe country they arrive in, meaning refugees who land in the United States cannot then make a claim in Canada. Aadil Mangalji, a partner at Toronto’s Long Mangalji law firm, told The Globe that if the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately rules in favour of the executive order, the Safe Third Country Agreement could face challenges in Canadian courts, because refugees could argue that, under the executive order, the United States is no longer safe for them.

What to watch for next

Airport chaos: Mr. Trump’s initial travel ban, issued without warning on a Friday in January, brought confusion and protests to airports nationwide as travellers from the targeted countries were barred even if they had prior permission to come to the U.S. Airports may be less likely to see the same sorts of demonstrations given the advance warning. Matt Adams, legal director of the Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which filed one of many lawsuits against the policy, told Associated Press he still expects some confusion at airports, at least initially. Eventually, people likely will be barred from boarding planes to the U.S., he said.

Lawsuits: Differing interpretations of the “bona fide” standard could leave room for more lawsuits if advocates for immigrants believe the administration is going beyond the Supreme Court’s guidelines. “In theory, you could say if somebody is coming for tourism and has made a reservation for a hotel, there’s now a U.S. interest in bringing them to the United States. The hotel is a U.S. entity,” Jeffrey Gorsky, a former legal adviser to the State Department’s Visa Office, told Reuters. The difficult job of judging foreigners’ claimed connections could land back in the lower courts in Maryland and Hawaii that had originally blocked Mr. Trump’s travel ban, Stephen Vladeck, a professor at University of Texas School of Law, told Reuters. “We could have dozens of these cases between now and September.”

The Supreme Court’s last word: The earliest the top court can hear arguments on the legality of the ban is Oct. 2, when their next session begins. But by then, a key provision may have expired, possibly making the review unnecessary. That’s because Mr. Trump’s order only sought to halt travellers from the six countries for 90 days, to give the administration time to review the screening procedures for those visa applicants.

