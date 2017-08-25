Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.S. President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, has resigned, media outlets reported on Friday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, has resigned, media outlets reported on Friday.

The Federalist newspaper, citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, said the national security and counterterrorism expert in his letter of resignation had expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration.

“As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” Gorka was quoted as saying in the letter by the Federalist. CNN also reported Gorka’s resignation.

