U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Atlanta on June 6, 2017. (Bob Andres/AP)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in a public hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the committee chairman said in a statement.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Sessions requested the open setting because “he believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.”

Sessions to be grilled on Russia, Comey firing (Reuters)

Sessions’ interactions with Russian officials during President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign have come under scrutiny by the committee and federal investigators.

More to come.

