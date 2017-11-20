U.S. Rep. John Conyers settled complaint in 2015 over sexual conduct: report

A news website is reporting that Michigan Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances.
BuzzFeed reports that Conyers' office paid the woman over $27,000 to settle the complaint under a confidentiality agreement. BuzzFeed also published affidavits from former staff members who said they had witnessed Conyers touching female staffers inappropriately or requesting sexual favours.
BuzzFeed says it received the documents from right-wing activist Mike Cernovich, but independently confirmed their authenticity.
The 88-year-old Conyers is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and the longest-serving current member of the House. Calls to Conyers and his office seeking comment were not immediately returned Monday night.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨