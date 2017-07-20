Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Christopher Wray is seen on Capitol Hill on July 13, 2017. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the nomination of Christopher Wray to be FBI director following the dismissal of the agency’s former chief, James Comey, by President Donald Trump.

All 20 members of the committee voted to approve Wray, a white-collar crime lawyer and former assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush, sending his nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

Trump nominated Wray last month after firing Comey during an FBI investigation into whether Trump campaign associates colluded with the Russians to help him with the 2016 presidential election.

More to come.

