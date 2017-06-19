Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

U.S. Supreme Court holds on case of Wisconsin electoral districts Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The Supreme Court is putting the redrawing of Wisconsin legislative districts on hold while the justices consider the issue of partisan gerrymandering.

The justices issued their order Monday about 90 minutes after they agreed to hear the Wisconsin case in the fall, the first case on partisan politics and redistricting in more than a decade.

The court’s five conservative justices voted to stop the redistricting process. The four liberals would have let it proceed.

A three-judge court struck down the districts as an illegal partisan gerrymander and ordered new ones to be put in place for the 2018 elections.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular