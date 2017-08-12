Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A woman receiveS first-aid after a car ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman receiveS first-aid after a car ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Vehicle plows into crowd in Charlottesville, killing at least one Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

At least one person was killed after white nationalists clashed with counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, prompting the governor to declare an emergency and halt a rally over removing a Confederate general’s statue from a public park.

“I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here,” Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer said on his Twitter feed. “I urge all people of good will - go home.”

Tensions in the city intensified hours after the melee when at least one vehicle plowed a crowd of people gathered in a street two blocks from the park. Multiple people were injured in the incident, the Charlottesville Police Department said on its Facebook page.

It was not clear whether this incident was connected to the earlier confrontations. But a video shown on CNN appeared to show a silver sedan driving at high speed into the crowd before reversing.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular