Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Security forces stand guard outside the Israeli embassy in the residential Rabiyeh neighbourhood of the Jordanian capital Amman following an 'incident' on July 23, 2017. (KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
Security forces stand guard outside the Israeli embassy in the residential Rabiyeh neighbourhood of the Jordanian capital Amman following an 'incident' on July 23, 2017. (KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)

Violence at Israeli embassy in Jordan leaves at least one man dead Add to ...

Omar Akour

AMMAN, Jordan — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Three people, including an Israeli man, were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a residential building in the heavily fortified Israeli embassy compound in Jordan’s capital, the kingdom’s Public Security Directorate said.

Before the shooting, Jordanians had entered the apartment building for carpentry work, the statement said.

Related: Israel installs security cameras at holy site amid flaring tensions with Palestine

One of the Jordanians was critically wounded and later died at a hospital, according to Hala Akhbar, a news site linked to the Jordanian military. The site said the Israeli man was in “unstable” condition.

A Jordanian security official confirmed that a Jordanian had been killed and an Israeli wounded. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the incident with the media.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.

Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

U.S., Russia, Jordan reach ceasefire deal for southwest Syria (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular