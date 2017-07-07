The Group of 20 summit began amid violent protests and a call from several world leaders for U.S. President Donald Trump to change his mind on the Paris climate accord.

As leaders arrived for the meetings at a trade centre in downtown Hamburg, protesters near the summit tried to block the official motorcades, while in other parts of the city demonstrators burned cars and smashed windows. Police said more than 100 officers have been injured in the violence and about 40 protesters have been arrested. Officials have also called in an extra 200 officers to bolster the contingent of 15,000 police officers already on hand in Hamburg for the G20.

The tactics of the protesters had some effect as Mr. Trump’s convoy had to take an alternative route to the trade centre and his wife, Melania, was prevented from joining other spouses for a series of events Friday morning.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the gathering with an acknowledgment of the conflicting opinions on several issues, including climate change and trade.

“There are, of course, millions of people following us with their concerns, their fears and their needs, who hope that we can make a contribution to solving the problems,” Ms. Merkel told the leaders.

“We all know the big global challenges, and we know that time is pressing,” she added. “So solutions can only be found if we are prepared to compromise ... without, and I say this clearly, bending ourselves too much out of shape. We can, of course, also name differences.”

Before the meeting even began, some leaders were pressuring Mr. Trump to change his mind on the Paris agreement, which he has said the U.S. will not ratify unless it is renegotiated.

“The Paris agreement on climate change is an important consensus that doesn’t come easily and must not be given up easily,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said after a meeting of leaders from the so-called BRIC countries, Brazil, Russia, India and China. His comments came as the group issued a statement calling on the G20 to push for implementation of the accord.

British Prime Minister Theresa May also told reporters that G20 leaders would urge Mr. Trump to change his mind on the Paris accord, which he has insisted must be renegotiated. “We are not renegotiating the Paris agreement, that stays, but I want to see the U.S. looking for ways to rejoin it,” Ms. May told the BBC.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will play a role in stressing the importance of the Paris agreement during the G20. However, Ms. Freeland was careful not to say that Canada was out to change Mr. Trump’s mind. She said Canada has already made it clear that the government is disappointed with Mr. Trump’s decision, but added: “That is the realty.”

“That is the choice of the democratically elected government of the United States. And we need to accept that that is the choice the United States has made even as we press ahead with our own clear and sovereign policy working energetically together with partners who share our view on Paris.”

She added that Mr. Trudeau can still play a key role in working as a kind of intermediary between Mr. Trump and the other G20 leaders. “Canada knows the United States well and Americans know us well too,” she said. “And so of course at a meeting like this, like the G20, one of the things we do is talk a lot to the Americans, and our relationship with Europe is stronger than it’s ever been as well. It is certainly the case that Canada is taking a leadership role here.”

It’s not clear if any of the messages has been getting through. Mr. Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin just as G20 leaders begin a session devoted to climate change.

