Wave of scandals calls British PM May’s leadership into question

British Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to have enough to worry about with Brexit negotiations stalling, the U.K. economy slowing and her approval ratings plummeting. But she's now facing a series of scandals that have overshadowed everything and left many wondering if she can hang on as Prime Minister.

Ms. May's leadership has come under fire all week as three cabinet ministers became embroiled in scandals and another senior minister resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. Ms. May has stayed largely out of sight and offered little comment, raising questions about whether she's too afraid to impose discipline on cabinet ministers for fear of damaging her already shaky government.

"The fact is, the Prime Minister is so weak she will find it hard to replace any of her ministers unless they actually resign," said Tony Travers, director of the Institute of Public Affairs at the London School of Economics. "The government is unstable and finding it hard to concentrate, even on Brexit. The challenges presented by allegations of sexual impropriety, ministerial failures and so on simply demonstrate the awfulness of her position."

On Tuesday, Ms. May watched as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Development Secretary Priti Patel faced repeated calls for their resignation after a set of blunders left both ministers scrambling.

Mr. Johnson got into trouble over comments he made to a parliamentary committee last week that could hamper the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British aid worker who is in jail in Iran on charges of plotting to overthrow the regime. Her family has said she was in the country visiting relatives, but Mr. Johnson suggested she was training journalists as part of her work with the Thompson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news service. An Iranian court seized on the comments as proof that Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family lied. On Tuesday, Mr. Johnson called Iran's Foreign Minister to clarify his remarks and press for her release.

Ms. Patel's troubles started after it was revealed that that she violated government policy by making a private visit to Israel last summer and meeting a host of senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without telling the British Foreign Office. She apologized on Tuesday, acknowledging that she went against government practice and saying she could see how her "enthusiasm" had been misinterpreted.

Opposition MPs pounced on both ministers and criticized Ms. May for not sacking them. "We have a Prime Minister who has lost her authority and her control of the classroom," Labour MP Kate Osamor told the House of Commons on Tuesday. Labour MP Emily Thornberry added: "What will it take before the Prime Minister says enough is enough?"

That drama unfolded just as Ms. May was already grappling with a growing crisis over allegations of sexual harassment that have swept through Parliament, prompting an investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green and forcing the resignation of Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, a senior figure in the Conservative Party. Four other Conservative members of Parliament are also under investigation for their behaviour, along with two Labour MPs. All the MPs and Mr. Green have denied the allegations, and Ms. May has promised to introduce a new complaints procedure.

All of this is happening as Brexit negotiations resume on Friday in Brussels with less than 18 months left before Britain formally leaves the European Union and with fears rising about how the country will cope if a trade deal isn't reached.

Negotiations with the EU have been stuck on the issue of how much money Britain must pay the EU to settle pension obligations and other commitments. Ms. May wants to broaden the talks to include discussions about a new trade deal and a transition period, but EU officials have said they won't move forward until "sufficient progress" has been shown on the financial issues. This latest round of negotiations will be crucial in determining if that progress has been made. But time is running out, and U.K. businesses are growing increasingly anxious about the country leaving the EU in March, 2019, without a trade deal or a transition agreement. Last week the Bank of England said business investment and economic growth have slowed largely because of concerns about Brexit.

"Brexit is only 508 days away, but for many businesses, their alarm clocks are set earlier than that: They're set to the moment they'll actually enact their contingency plans," said Paul Dreschsler, president of the Confederation of British Industry, at a conference this week. "The clock is ticking, so government and the EU need to get a move on. … First of all sorting out, with clarity, details on a transitional arrangement."

Ms. May has tried to provide some assurances, promising business leaders this week that her government "will get the best Brexit deal for our country" and acknowledging that a transition period of about two years is critical for businesses to adjust to the outcome of the EU negotiations – whatever they are. "I know how important it is for business and industry not to face a cliff edge and to have the time it needs to plan and prepare for the new arrangements," she said.

But her negotiating position has weakened considerably in recent months. A year ago, Ms. May was leading opinion polls by a wide margin and feeling so confident that she called a snap election in June. The Tories fell short of a majority and were forced to cobble together a minority government with support from the small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party. Since then, Ms. May's approval ratings have sunk, some cabinet ministers have been in open dissent and concerns have increased over her handling of Brexit. A monthly tracking poll released on Tuesday by ORB International found that 66 per cent of people disapproved of the government's handling of Brexit – the highest level of disapproval since ORB began the tracking poll in 2016. The survey also found that, for the first time, the majority of people believe the country will be worse off after Brexit.

"Theresa May's government is now suffering one crisis after another," said Matthew Goodwin, a professor of politics at the University of Kent. "All arrows point to an extremely difficult period for the political party that once prided itself as being the 'natural party of government.' Theresa May could find herself out of a job imminently."