Women's March 2018 draws protesters across the globe in fight for women's rights

The scenes in communities from coast to coast were reminiscent of the women’s marches that sprang up around the globe a year ago this weekend in the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president
1 of 10
A girl holds a sign as she takes part in the Second Annual Womens March Chicago on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 10
People participate in the second annual Women's March outside the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2018.
AARON P. BERNSTEIN/REUTERS
3 of 10
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 20, 2018.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
4 of 10
Six year old Sasha McCammon sits on her mother's shoulders as people gather in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square, before embarking on a Women's March, on Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Story continues below advertisement
5 of 10
People hold their hands up at a Women's March against sexual violence and the policies of the Trump administration Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong/AP
6 of 10
A woman holds up a sign during a women's march in Montreal, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS
7 of 10
Marissa Matthews, left, Samantha Milling, Serena Vanaert and Sara Vanaert stand for a photo during the Ottawa Women's March, on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. "There are still issues that we need to face and conquer and this is one step in the right direction," said Matthews.
Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS
8 of 10
People participate in the Women's March through downtown Calgary, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Mike Ridewood/THE CANADIAN PRESS
9 of 10
A woman wears a pink "pussy hat" while joining the Women's March in solidarity with women and human rights groups across the world in Halifax on Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS
10 of 10
A woman holds a sign as thousands of people attend a women's march in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday January 20, 2018.
DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS