The brutality of British politics has again proved delicious.

Theresa May’s cynical snap election call was aimed at destroying Labour and handing the Conservatives a clear mandate for a hard Brexit and just about anything else the ambitious Prime Minister wanted to do.

Instead, Labour destroyed the majority handed to the Conservatives in the 2015 election. She might have to pay for her failed – and entirely unnecessary – gambit with her head.

