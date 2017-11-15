What just happened in Zimbabwe? How a political crisis became a military takeover​

Follow The Globe and Mail's full-time Africa correspondent, Geoffrey York, on Twitter as he reports from Zimbabwe on the latest developments. For context, here's an in-depth report from Mr. York on some of the family politics that brought the nation to this point.

What did Zimbabwe's military do?

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Zimbabwean army:

Began arresting key supporters of a faction within the ruling ZANU-PF party allied with President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

Took the Mugabes into what the military described as protective custody.

Seized the state broadcaster, which a senior military official used to address the African nation on Tuesday night, saying Mr. Mugabe and his family were “safe and sound.”

Said the measures were “targeting criminals” around Mr. Mugabe that are “committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country.”

Recalled all members of the national police force from leave and seized control of key points in the capital, Harare.

Whether it constitutes a "coup" or not depends on who you ask. The military denied it was a coup, and said that "as soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy." Veterans' groups supported the move, calling it a "bloodless correction."

MALAWI ZAMBIA Harare ZIMBABWE MOZAMBIQUE BOTSWANA SOUTH AFRICA 0 200 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MAPZEN; OSM; NATURAL EARTH; WHO’S ON FIRST MALAWI ZAMBIA Harare ZIMBABWE MOZAMBIQUE BOTSWANA SOUTH AFRICA 0 200 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MAPZEN; OSM; NATURAL EARTH; WHO’S ON FIRST MALAWI ZAMBIA Harare ZIMBABWE MOZAMBIQUE BOTSWANA SOUTH AFRICA 0 200 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MAPZEN; OSM; NATURAL EARTH; WHO’S ON FIRST

Nov. 15, 2017: Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare. PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS

Emergency information

Amid the chaos of the military takeover, the Canadian, U.S. and British embassies closed their doors on Wednesday and urged their citizens in the country to take shelter.

#Zimbabwe: For security reason, the Embassy of Canada in #Harare is temporarily closed. Canadians requiring emergency consular assistance can contact us at +1 613 996 8885 or sos@international.gc.ca.

Why is this happening?

Tuesday's developments are part of a long-brewing conflict within ZANU-PF between two people: Grace Mugabe, 52, who is now seen as her 93-year-old husband's likely successor; and 75-year-old Emmerson Mnangagwa, the previous heir-apparent, who Mr. Mugabe fired last week because he accused him of plotting to take power.

Ms. Mugabe's rise from political obscurity to the top ranks of the ruling ZANU-PF party has been a contentious one. While she has the support of the party's youth league, she is unpopular with some Zimbabweans because of lavish spending in a country whose economy has suffered for years under Mr. Mugabe's rule.



April 18, 2017: Mr. Mugabe kisses his wife, Grace, during the country’s 37th Independence Day celebrations. JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The military preferred Mr. Mnangagwa as the future president because he fought in the country's war of independence, which brought Mr. Mugabe to power. After his dismissal, Mr. Mnangagwa fled the country and said he had been threatened. More than 100 senior officials allegedly supporting him were listed for disciplinary measures by a faction associated with the first lady, popularly known as the G40 faction.

Dec, 12, 2014: Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, then vice-president of Zimbabwe, chats with Mr. Mugabe. TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI/ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Monday, army commander Constantino Chiwenga apparently set the stage for Tuesday night's takeover by saying the purges should end "forthwith":

We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in.

Who is the military targeting, and why?

Here are some of the key players in Ms. Mugabe's G40 faction, some of whom were reportedly arrested in the initial stages of the takeover.

Jonathan Moyo: A slick propagandist and former information minister, Mr. Moyo was G40’s brains and mouthpiece who never shied away from an acerbic comment or tweet about his rivals. His Twitter feed has been uncharacteristically silent since the coup.

A slick propagandist and former information minister, Mr. Moyo was G40’s brains and mouthpiece who never shied away from an acerbic comment or tweet about his rivals. His Twitter feed has been uncharacteristically silent since the coup. Saviour Kasukuwere: A bruising former ZANU-PF Youth minister nicknamed “Tyson,” Mr. Kasukuwere ran Mr. Mugabe’s attempts to “indigenize” the economy, essentially forcing foreign investors to surrender large stakes in their businesses to locals.

A bruising former ZANU-PF Youth minister nicknamed “Tyson,” Mr. Kasukuwere ran Mr. Mugabe’s attempts to “indigenize” the economy, essentially forcing foreign investors to surrender large stakes in their businesses to locals. Ignatius Chombo: A former university lecturer, Mr. Chombo was promoted in an October cabinet reshuffle from the interior ministry to the finance portfolio, just as a severe domestic currency shortage tipped over into full-blown financial collapse.

A former university lecturer, Mr. Chombo was promoted in an October cabinet reshuffle from the interior ministry to the finance portfolio, just as a severe domestic currency shortage tipped over into full-blown financial collapse. Augustine Chihuri: As Commissioner-General of the police, Mr. Chihuri was accused by rights groups of presiding over vicious crackdowns on dissent and popular protest in the last 18 months.

As Commissioner-General of the police, Mr. Chihuri was accused by rights groups of presiding over vicious crackdowns on dissent and popular protest in the last 18 months. Kudzai Chipanga: The 35-year-old youth leader ingratiated himself to the Mugabes and organized nationwide youth rallies that Grace Mugabe used to attack Mr. Mnangagwa and his allies.

What about Robert Mugabe?

Nov. 15, 2017: A man washes a minibus adorned with picture of Mr. Mugabe at a bus terminal in Harare. PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS

Zimbabwe's President – who, according to the military, is now in custody with his wife – is in a difficult position for a leader long-accustomed to getting his own way.

Mr. Mugabe is the only leader Zimbabwe, formerly known as Rhodesia, has known since independence from Britain. While the West regards him as an autocrat, many in Zimbabwe and elsewhere in Africa see him as an anti-colonial champion.

Over the next eight months, he aims to win one more election, while also ensuring that his wife and children's position will be secure after he dies or finally leaves office. A poorly planned transition of power could create a major power vacuum, bringing more violence to the already suffering country.

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said Wednesday that he has spoken with Mr. Mugabe, who he said is "fine." Mr. Zuma is sending two cabinet ministers to the country to meet with Mr. Mugabe and the military.

Zimbabwe Major-General Sibusiso Moyo gives a public address on the military takeover on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation on Nov. 15, 2017. DEWA MAVHINGA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Appendix: The military's full statement

This is the text of an address made by Zimbabwe's Major-General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics, on national television after the military seized power:

Following the address we made on Nov. 13, 2017, which we believe our main broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and The Herald were directed not to publicize, the situation in our country has moved to another level. Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and commander-in-chief of Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Comrade RG Mugabe, and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.

We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice.

As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy. To the civil servants, as you are aware, there is a plan by the same individuals to influence the current purging that is taking place in the political sphere to the civil service. We are against that act of injustice and we intend to protect every one of you against that.

To the judiciary, the measures underway are intended to assure that as an independent arm of the state you are able to exercise your independent authority without fear of being obstructed as has been the case with this group of individuals.

To our members of parliament, your legislative role is of paramount importance for peace and stability in this country and it is our desire that a dispensation is created that allows you to serve your respective political constituencies according to democratic tenets.

To the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, we urge you to remain calm and limit unnecessary movement. However, we encourage those who are employed and those with essential business in the city to continue their normal activities usual. Our wish is that you enjoy your rights and freedoms and that we return our country to a dispensation that allows for investment, development and prosperity that we all fought for and for which many of our citizens paid the supreme sacrifice.

To political parties, we urge you to discourage your members from engaging in violent behaviour.

To the youth, we call upon you to realize that the future of this country is yours. Do not be enticed with dirty coins of silver. Be disciplined and remain committed to the ethos and values of this great nation.

To all churches and religious organizations in Zimbabwe, we call upon you and your congregations to pray for our country and preach the gospel of love, peace, unity and development.

To both our people and the world beyond our borders, we wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover of government. What the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is actually doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country, which if not addressed may result in a violent conflict.

We call upon all the war veterans to play positive in ensuring peace, stability and unity in the country.

To members of the defence forces, all leave is cancelled and you all to return to your barracks with immediate effect.

To our respected traditional leaders, you are our custodians of our culture, customs, traditions and heritage and we request you to provide leadership and direction to your communities for the sake of unity and development in our country.

To the other security services, we urge you to co-operate for the good of our country. Let it be clear that we intend to address the human security threats in our country. Therefore any provocation will be met with an appropriate response.

To the media; we urge you report fairly and responsibly.

Thank you.

With a report from Geoffrey York



