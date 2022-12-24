As downloaded by Warren Clements.

[The first post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 13, 2022]:

Is this thing on? Hello? I’m new at this, so please bear with me. My name is Mrs. Claus. First name: Subordinate. That’s right: Subordinate Claus. My husband jets off to London, Paris and Tahiti, and does he take me? No. “The elves need you back home,” he says.

Really? Have you ever talked with an elf? You can barely hear them. They’re like a squeaky toy with no outside interests. “Did you see that doll I made?” “Did you hear me hammering that little chair?” It never ends. Meanwhile, my husband would rather spend the most important night of his year with nine reindeer. Can you spell marriage counselling?

[The second post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 14, 2022]:

So, where was I? Am I bitter? Why would I be bitter? Maybe it’s because I live at the North Pole, one of the coldest places on Earth. I don’t even get to watch penguins, because they’re all down at the South Pole.

Instead, I get to watch polar bears. No, that’s not quite true. I get to watch out for polar bears. I always carry an elf with me, just in case a bear attacks and I need to slow it down. Don’t worry, I haven’t had to do it … yet.

The polar bear would probably think it was a squeaky toy.

[The third post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 15, 2022]:

I probably shouldn’t be telling you this, but my husband has been experimenting with electronic toys. You know that line: “He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake … ”

How do you think he knows? It’s in the toys. They’re watching all the time, and they’re listening.

But I’ve said too much.

[The fourth post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 16, 2022]:

Look, we’re friends now, right? I can tell you things. Say your partner goes away on a trip – I don’t know, say, around the world with nine reindeer. You think he might bring you back something, a little token he picked up with you in mind.

You know what my husband brought me? A toy. He says, “It was left over. One of the nice kids turned out to be naughty.”

But am I bitter?

[The fifth post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 17, 2022]:

I’ll tell you one thing about the North Pole. It’s really tough getting people to come up here to repair the furnace, or the stove, or whatever.

“Sure,” they say, “where do you live?” “At the North Pole,” I say. “There’s a kind of barber pole outside. You can’t miss it. Listen for the squeaky voices.” Click!

You’d think that with all those elves – artisans, right? – one of them would know how to fix a furnace. Nope. “Maybe if you hammer it.” “Would you like me to paint it?”

Don’t get me started.

[The sixth post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 18, 2022]:

Just between us, the red-nosed reindeer creeps me out. “Has a very shiny nose … You might even say it glows.” It’s a freaking night light. Where does that glow come from? Inner peace? Does he live on a diet of fireflies?

Maybe it’s a fluorescent light. Which means there must be mercury in it. So he can probably tell the temperature, too.

I can tell you there’s nothing scarier than reading beside a window and having a head pop through with a thousand-watt beacon on its snout. At least if there’s ever a power failure, you can read by it.

[The seventh post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 19, 2022]:

We don’t have kids. It was never the time. But in a way, we’ve got a thousand kids, all dressed in green with pointy hats – except they’re all about 2,000 years old. Did I mention the squeaky voices? At least kids go through puberty.

[The eighth post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 20, 2022]:

I don’t miss having children, except around Christmas. I mean, we wouldn’t have to look hard to find toys for them. And when we’d say, “Santa brought you these toys,” we’d be telling the truth.

[The ninth post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 21, 2022]:

Some women are golf widows. I’m a toy widow. “Can’t stay,” he says. “One of the elves has invented a rocking horse that flies.”

[The 10th post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 22, 2022]:

You know Santa Claus is a corruption of St. Nicholas, right? I think it happened when he immigrated from Germany or Russia or wherever. You can imagine the immigration officer: “What’s your name?” “St. Nicholas.” “Saint? Yeah, right. You’re Santa Claus now. Sit on that bench over there.”

Funny thing is, he’s the saint but I’m the martyr, waiting for him to come home from building a flying rocking horse.

[The 11th post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 23, 2022]:

Thanks for reading all this. You’ve been great. No, really. I’m sorry for the oversharing. That’s Santa’s department.

[The 12th post of Christmas by mrs_claus25, Dec. 24, 2022]:

Oh, and Merry Christmas.