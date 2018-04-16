A 17-minute blitz in Syria, a longtime alliance with Saudi Arabia

Rashid Husain Syed is an energy analyst and commentator based in Toronto.

Two major, interconnected, events are driving geopolitics in the Middle East.

The Saudi heir-apparent, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, has been on a charm offensive, visiting key Western capitals and signing deals worth billions of dollars at each stopover. And in the immediate aftermath, Washington, in co-ordination with London and Paris, lobbed 100-plus missiles at Syria, meeting a long-standing Saudi demand.

Saudi Arabia has long been arguing for an active military involvement of Western powers in Syria to get their foe, Bashar al-Assad. In 2013 too, they pressed the Obama regime to go after the al-Assad regime. Barack Obama didn’t take the bait. Donald Trump did.

The reasons for the change of heart in Washington were apparent. A businessman was in power and Prince bin Salman dangled the right carrots.

London was his first stopover. The intentions were clear. At the beginning of the trip, Britain and Saudi Arabia announced setting themselves a US$90-billion trade and investment target for the coming years. The two countries also agreed on a long-anticipated deal for 48 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, worth US$6.9-billion. Britain and Saudi Arabia also signed other commercial deals worth more than US$2-billion, a joint statement issued at the end of the official visit said, without providing details.

Reports also indicate that the issue of floating the Aramco IPO, the world’s largest ever to be undertaken, on the London Stock Exchange was also explored during the meetings in London.

In Washington, the carrot became even bigger – and President Trump was vocal in underlining it. At the Oval Office press briefing, with Prince bin Salman sitting beside him, President Trump used charts to show off eight purchases, worth US$12.5-billion, that Riyadh had finalized with Washington during the royal visit. Another chart featured four sales that were still pending but will be worth nearly US$20-billion.

As per the Saudi daily Arab News, during the briefing the Prince added that though the original plan was to generate US$200-billion of opportunities over the next two years, it ended up “rising to $400-billion – with an overall implementation of 35 per cent already achieved.”

In his visit to Riyadh in May, 2017, President Trump had confirmed signing a weapons deal worth US$109.7-billion, predicted to grow to US$380-billion in overall Saudi investments in the U.S. – over the next 10 years – creating thousands of jobs in the U.S. During the presidential trip to Riyadh, global private equity firm Blackstone Group had unveiled a US$40-billion infrastructure fund with Saudi Arabia that will “primarily invest in the United States.” Standing at US$20-billion, the Saudi funding is to account for half of the fund.

Prince bin Salman ended his trip with a visit to France, signing contracts worth a mere US$18-billion. The difference in the Saudi and French positions on Iran, Lebanon and Yemen apparently resulted in lack of lucrative accords there. French officials, however, dismissed the linkage. A French presidency statement said the two leaders would work on a strategic document that would lead to contracts by the year’s end (but not now) when Emmanuel Macron travels to Saudi Arabia.

In return for all these business contracts awarded to major Western companies, the Prince needed a favour too. Tehran remains Riyadh’s nemesis. The Saudis wanted the Americans and their allies to take a firm position against Tehran and its regional allies. By acting against Syria, a staunch Iranian ally in the region, Washington and its allies returned the favour. Apparently, Mr. Macron too realized his earlier costly mistake, agreeing to become a part of the Western coalition, so as to win the Saudi “heart” and secure plum Saudi contracts.

The heating up of the war in Syria also resulted in crude prices going up considerably. The Prince and his team needed it desperately. He had given a price tag of US$2-trillion to Aramco. He loses face in case that is not achieved. The king-in-making cannot accept that. For markets to value Aramco at US$2-trillion, crude prices need to spike. By co-ordinating output cuts with OPEC oil producers and Russia, the Prince endeavoured to achieve that. But still more was needed to be done. The expanding war theatre in the energy-rich Middle East could help him achieve that elusive goal too.

The blitz on Syria may not have been aimed at dislodging Mr. al-Assad from power in Damascus. It did, though, fulfill the long-held Saudi desire of active Western military intervention in Syria.