 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

A COVID-19 love letter: This is why we can’t get together this holiday

Vincent Lam
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Vincent Lam is the co-author of The Flu Pandemic and You. He is a practicing physician, a faculty member at the University of Toronto, and the medical director of the Coderix Medical Clinic.

Dear ‘A’,

I should have told you earlier. I had misgivings, but not wanting to be a killjoy, and out of love for everyone whom we normally see, I went along with holiday planning. Also, I had sheer hope that this relentless COVID-19 thing would just settle down for the holiday season. Instead it is getting worse, killing more people, tearing families apart, and the hospitals are perched on the brink. I am so sad to write this, but we need to call off the in-person gathering this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Have you seen all that stuff ‘B’ has been posting – that rinsing our noses with saline, eating garlic, taking vitamins, popping certain pills, and drinking lots of booze will prevent COVID-19? We all know that is bogus, but can you imagine what shape ‘B’ will be in when he arrives? What is clear is that gathering indoors is a prime setup for the spread of COVID-19. That’s exactly why it is so hard right now! People gathering indoors – sharing warmth within the cold night of winter is a vital soul-enriching pleasure of this season. But right now, out of love for one another, we must connect at a distance.

Did you read that ALL-CAPS E-MAIL from ‘C’ – that if we all self-isolate first, then we’re good to go? ‘D’ replied that she would “try her best?” Can we ask everyone to do that and believe that they will? Self-isolation means no trips to the grocery store, no one chatting with their neighbour in the yard, no children in school or programs. And the math goes like this – COVID-19 can incubate for 14 days, and someone can be infectious for 10 days following symptoms. So, ‘E’ could get a little dry morning cough on Day 14, decide it was nothing, and 10 days later he could be spreading more than his infectious humour. And what about asymptomatic transmission? It’s a thing – people with no symptoms can spread COVID-19. Pass the gravy?

‘F’, who didn’t get to Vegas this year because of COVID-19, says what we’re all thinking … chances are that it will be okay. One get-together. The season wouldn’t be the same without it. We deserve it. This has been a long slog and everyone is sick of being told, don’t-do-this-don’t-go-there. I feel the pain. Everyone has tried hard, stuck to the rules, so can we please relax a bit? But when you bet at the casino, you risk a little for the chance to win a lot. Here, the risk is losing a lot.

As usual, ‘G’ agrees with ‘F’, which is why she keeps pointing out that most people who contract COVID-19 get better. True, but some get severely ill, and some die. They die alone, in an ICU. They can only see their family on a screen. So here’s the gamble: If someone contracts COVID-19 at our celebration and dies in an ICU, we’re all going to watch it on-screen while quarantined and alone. What if the price for getting together is to watch a loved one die via video? And what about all the people whom we have never met who could be exposed, and who could become ill and die, if our gathering spreads this virus? And we lose our future too. That’s the other risk. Would it ever be the same, if we got together this year, and then as a result, someone is missing for every year to come?

So let’s celebrate differently! Make everyone’s favourite dishes! Portion them out and drop them off! Give gifts or donate in this tough year! Fire up the laptops and the video chats! Mercifully, ‘H’ won’t show photos of all her trips. We can play online games and there won’t be any missing pieces. We can raise a toast that we all made it this far, and another for the frontline workers. We will be protecting them by staying apart. Anyways, we’re postponing the gathering until after the pandemic – not cancelling!

The vaccination, and the end of this pandemic, is on the horizon. But we have to get there. A year from now, we will have all had the opportunity to be immunized. We can gather in-person and reminisce about how we got through this. Gathering with loved ones is an important tradition, which grows out of respect for the past. Love and tradition are also meant to hold us together for the future. For this holiday season, we need to delay the gatherings that we cherish, in order to protect our shared enjoyment of the future. Let’s all celebrate physically apart, while remaining closer than ever in spirit.

Yours, V

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies