A Christmas Carol

…and as the bells rang out that Christmas morning Scrooge and the ghost of Jacob Marley were still bickering over whether it is the responsibility of a host to provide hand sanitizer, or the guest – uninvited and spectral or otherwise.

Night Before Christmas

T’was the night before Christmas, when all through the house everyone was on Twitter, even the mouse. Holy crap, Santa is an anti-vaxxer?

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty the Snowman Made by filthy children’s hands Covered in plague He exiled away In’a Frankenstein way was damned

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph is demoted to second favourite after it is discovered Blitzen naturally secretes disinfectant.

The Nutcracker

A young woman winds up joining a confusing Zoom meeting where everyone is moving around too much, dressed all weird and constantly interrupting each other.

Die Hard: Unnamed sequel

Last Christmas Eve it was an office party, this time it’s a busy airport. C’mon, bad guys – if you’re going to do terrorism, please choose somewhere with better air circulation.

Home Alone

An unfortunate Amazon delivery driver repeatedly risks their life to provide household items for a young boy to injure burglars with.

