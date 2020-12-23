Randy Boswell is a Carleton University professor and Ottawa-based journalist.

A remarkable situation is taking shape in these final few weeks before Christmas. Canadians, en masse, are being confronted with the same kind of moral crisis and opportunity for salvation faced by the miserly, unfeeling Ebenezer Scrooge in British author Charles Dickens’ timeless classic, A Christmas Carol.

It’s not the stretch it may seem.

The Globe and Mail recently reported the grim pandemic projections of B.C. mathematical modeller Jens von Bergmann, who forecast surging coronavirus case counts, hospitalizations and deaths unless Canadians collectively respond – through millions of individual choices – to avert the worst-case scenarios by adhering closely to public-health guidelines for safe physical distancing throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Crucially, as The Globe reported, the expert’s projections “offer a glimpse of what could be, not what has to be.”

As Dr. von Bergmann said: “The key is that in all of these models, we are actually still in control of what’s going to happen at the end of December.”

His collaborator in the COVID-19 prediction project, Simon Fraser University professor Caroline Colijn, Canada 150 Research Chair in mathematics for evolution, infection and public health, framed our perilous predicament this way: “This is the path we’re on. If we don’t want to be on this path, we need to change our direction.”

Now remember the climactic scene in A Christmas Carol, after a horrified Scrooge had been given glimpses of his potential future by the silent Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come: a man lying dead, his body “plundered and bereft, unwatched, unwept, uncared for”; a group of merchants joking about the unlamented passing of the unloved businessman and speculating that no one would attend his “cheap funeral”; a shabby churchyard, “overrun by grass and weeds,” and the inscription on the “neglected grave” of a “wretched man”: EBENEZER SCROOGE.

Distraught over his potential fate and suddenly remorseful for leading a life of greed and heartless disregard for his fellow man, the collapsed and sobbing Scrooge looks up from his knees and cries out to the unspeaking phantom: “Are these the shadows of the things that will be, or are they shadows of things that may be, only?”

We all know what happens next. Scrooge wakes up on Christmas morning and is seized by a manic euphoria over the second chance he’s been given. He is transformed into a model of charitable spirit, caring deeply for the needy and the sick. Tiny Tim is healed thanks to Scrooge’s boundless generosity. And the old man’s redemption is complete.

There is a school of thought that much of what we understand in the 21st century as the “Christmas spirit” – the imperative to perform acts of kindness, the intensified embrace of family and friends, the special celebration of music, good food and other joyful things, the ineffable feeling of hope about the year ahead – was shaped in large part by the themes so brilliantly explored in Dickens’ masterpiece.

It’s why, a few years ago, a semi-fictionalized film about the publishing of A Christmas Carol in 1843 was titled The Man Who Invented Christmas.

And so here we are in December, 2020 – on the cusp of Christmas, in the time of COVID, in the throes of a still-unfolding national and global tragedy.

But as the experts are telling us, there is – especially in this country – still a way we can avoid even worse horrors from coming to pass.

We can, Scrooge-like, recognize that this is the pivotal moment to consider the well-being of the wider community above each individual’s personal wants and perceived needs. We can prevent the worst by choosing altruism over avarice, selflessness over selfishness, action over apathy and inalterable fate.

For this story to end well – or at least better than it might – all we really need to do is wear a mask, wash our hands and keep our distance. We need to hunker down as Christmas approaches and winter sets in, just waiting things out to save the lives of thousands of our society’s most vulnerable.

We have been told “what could be, not what has to be.” And we have a hopeful answer to Scrooge’s question, though it is in the form of a firm warning: these are the shadows of things that may be, only.

