As another too-short Canadian summer enters its final days, you might want to think twice about flipping burgers on the barbecue one last time – especially if you are a man.

Because by doing so, you might be revealing more about yourself than you think.

For reasons best left to anthropologists to decipher, the act of grilling steaks outdoors on the barbecue has come, in much of the West, to be associated with manhood itself. The festive ritual of adult males gathering with beers in hand to tend to the T-bones on the barbie endures from one generation to the next.

And, for the sake of the planet, society must break this destructive male habit once and for all.

That, at least, is what “ecofeminist” French politician Sandrine Rousseau recently told a gathering of leftist activists, setting off a sizzling debate in the country that gave the world the steak frites.

“We need to change attitudes so that eating a rib-eye cooked on the barbecue is no longer a symbol of virility,” Ms. Rousseau, a Green Party member of the National Assembly, said last month during a round-table discussion on decarbonizing French agriculture.

Ever since French philosopher Jacques Derrida introduced the concept of deconstructionism in the 1960s, the French have excelled at debating the hidden meaning of almost everything. Not much happens in the country that does not get analyzed through the lens of the ideological biases that may (or may not) underlie it.

And Ms. Rousseau’s outburst gave her compatriots a lot to chew on.

Were it not for her reputation for launching polemics, Ms. Rousseau’s comments might have been considered on their face value alone. After all, it is an established fact that the carbon footprint of beef production vastly surpasses that of almost everything else humans eat. That the consumption of red meat leads to deforestation on a massive scale, diverts crops that could feed people to instead raise cattle, and may be the single biggest cause of the obesity epidemic in rich countries. That barbecued meat is even associated with an elevated risk for some cancers.

It is also a fact that French men eat a lot more meat than women, and not just because they eat more overall. The reasons for men’s higher meat consumption are complex but suffice it to say that they are not based in biology. The relationship between men and meat is psychological. The science is clear that meat proteins are not indispensable to human health. And the broad adoption of a vegetarian diet could drastically slash global greenhouse gas emissions.

Unfortunately, Ms. Rousseau’s outburst did nothing to foster a serious debate on the topic. Rather, like much of what she says or tweets, her comments appeared to be aimed at getting air-time and scoring political points within her own left-wing ranks. They played entirely into the hands of right-wing politicians, and even some on the traditional French left, who accused her of attacking the French way of life.

“Meat consumption is a function of what you have in your wallet, not what you have in your panties or underpants,” quipped Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, a proponent of good old-fashioned class struggle.

Earlier this year, after he declared that “a good wine, a good meat, a good cheese” were the essence of French gastronomy, Ms. Rousseau berated Mr. Roussel for excluding couscous from the list, noting that the traditional North African staple was France’s favourite dish and characterizing Mr. Roussel’s comment as a racist attack.

Ms. Rousseau, 50, is a proverbial flame-thrower who came close to winning the Green Party nomination in this year’s French presidential election. She has built a cult-like following among her supporters by advocating for la décroissance, or degrowth, denouncing the trifecta of colonialism, capitalism and patriarchalism that she blames for, well, pretty much everything bad that has ever happened in the world. Not only has she stood by her attack on Frenchmen who barbecue, but she has also continued to pour gas on the fire in interviews and tweets.

“The construction of this heteronormative virility is exactly what is driving us into the wall,” Ms. Rousseau told one interviewer this week. “Because that [person] eats meat, drives big cars, likes conquest, war games, violence, etcetera.”

Food has always been political. The beef and dairy lobbies, backed by slick marketing campaigns, long wielded disproportionate influence over Western governments in dictating national food guides. While that era may be coming to an end, the battle has shifted to food-labelling and school cafeterias, as the agrifood industry fights off efforts to reduce meat and fat consumption.

But a culture war over what the French slap on their plates, or barbecues, takes it to a whole new level. Thanks to Ms. Rousseau, they may never look at a steak frites in quite the same way.