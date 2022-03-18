Graham Isador's border-collie lab, Winston.Handout

Graham Isador is a writer and photographer based in Toronto.

Reading over the text message, my palms began to sweat and my heart pounded in my chest. Mom had let me know that Winston’s back legs had given out while they were walking. She enlisted the help of a neighbour and together they carried the dog back home, stopping and starting to account for his weight and the icy conditions of the sidewalk.

I knew Winston was getting older. Twelve years -- almost 13 -- is a long time for a dog. But the idea of his legs giving out seemed next to impossible. We used to play ball for hours at a time, Winston, a border-collie lab mutt, performing four-legged wind sprints until my arm got tired and I insisted we go inside. I remember long jogs around the neighborhood, barely keeping up with our mutt as he chased after some skittish squirrel or overfed house cat. It probably wasn’t as bad as Mom made it out to be. Everything was probably fine. Even still, I made the decision to book a bus ticket back home.

The next day I opened the door to my parent’s house, fully expecting Winston’s familiar greeting. The two of us had a little game. He would dance around my feet for a minute or two, barrelling into my legs, totally unaware of his own size. Then I’d make Winston do a few rounds of his best tricks -- sit, down, and paw -- before we settled onto the living room floor and split a dozen meat sticks I bought from the butcher next to the bus stop. Walking into our house, Winston did not greet me. I found him sprawled out on his dog bed, laying almost completely still. Mom sat beside him scratching behind his ear. Upon seeing me Winston lifted his head and gave a half-hearted tail wag. Apparently, it was the most he’d moved all day.

I know some people think dogs are just dogs. I know that talking about your pet is sort of like talking about a dream you had. It’s rarely as interesting to the listener as it is to the person telling it. But everyone close to me knows that our family centred around Winston. He was my Dad’s last Christmas gift to my mom. After his death, his walks were one of the only ways Mom and I could regulate time -- one of the only reasons to get out of bed. When I eventually decided to go back to university, I did so knowing that Mom wouldn’t be by herself. She’d have Winston. And as much as she took care of the dog, the dog took care of her too.

For the past decade, my phone calls home have been characterized by updates about whatever activity Winston got up to. A stroll down by the park. An attempt to eat from the garbage can. Struggling into a tomato bath after someone tried to fight a skunk. It’s never that the updates were that interesting on their own, but each anecdote was indicative of a little bright spot in Mom’s day. The dog gave Mom a bright spot every day and all he asked for in return was a biscuit or two and the occasional belly rub.

As I sat there patting his head, Mom told me that it had been nearly four days since Winston had eaten anything. She had tried to entice him with pieces of chicken. She even made him some bone broth soup thinking drinking might be easier than trying to eat. Nothing roused his interest. The earliest appointment we could get with a vet was for the day after next. Mom decided to sleep on the floor both nights so Winston wouldn’t be by himself.

When we finally took our dog in, the news was what we feared it would be. The diagnosis was nondescript, but the vet let us know that if he wasn’t able to use his legs and he wasn’t eating, there wasn’t much they could do without putting Winston in some major discomfort. The vet wasn’t confident they could do anything that would actually improve the situation, even in the short term. It didn’t seem fair to put him through that. In the office, we sat with our dog. Told him he was good. Told him he was the best. Then, holding his head in my lap, we said goodbye.

As I’m writing this, it’s been almost two weeks without Winston. I’ve been having trouble focusing. It’s hard to get work done. The grief has been hitting Mom, too. The dog was a constant companion, with her for almost all her waking hours for basically all my adult life. That absence is intense. Still, explaining this to other people has felt kind of awkward. It’s not as though our jobs offer us bereavement periods when a pet dies. There is the inclination to say, “It’s just a dog.” But of course, it’s never just a dog, is it? Winston was a member of our family. I’m not trying to make a dogs are people too type argument. The term “fur baby” makes my skin crawl. Still, it’s pretty clear to me that what I’m experiencing now is grief. And while I’m probably not supposed to say this, the type of mourning that I’ve been dealing with actually feels more acute than times when I’ve lost a relative. Admitting that makes me feel kind of sheepish, but lying about it feels worse.

I recently came across an article about a study of women 55 and older and living alone. The women had intense feelings of sadness after losing a pet but often hid those emotions for fear of looking silly. It was heartbreaking. Those women -- who were already experiencing an extremely emotionally fraught situation -- were afraid to talk about how sad they were because people might not take it seriously. There is no need for that kind of emotional dismissal on top of a small tragedy. This stuff is real and it matters. Which is one of the reasons I want to be able to share how hard this has been. That and I want to tell you all about how much I loved Winston and how grateful I am he was part of our life. I think that I’ll probably miss my dog forever. Adjusting to life without him is going to take time, probably longer than I’d like it to. And that’s okay, really. Recognizing the place that pets can have in our life -- the value of those little moments of brightness each day -- is something worth missing.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.