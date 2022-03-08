It occurs pretty much every day.

I’ll be sitting in some part of the house and hear quiet sobbing coming from another room. It will be my wife, on her iPad, and she will have come across another image from Ukraine that is too much for her to bear.

One day it is a picture of a Ukrainian woman, wiping away tears with one hand, holding her young daughter in the other. In front of them is a young boy, likely the woman’s son, holding a cardboard sign: “End War in Ukraine.” It is not the sign that gets my wife, but the absolute sadness in the boy’s face. Another time it is a picture of thousands jamming a train station in Kharkiv, looking to evacuate their city.

“Those poor people,” my wife cries. “They are exhausted, terrified, likely starving. The children are frightened and tired. Some probably have to go to the washroom but can’t.”

The war is a long ways from us in Canada, and yet it is not. The pictures, the stories from this war-ravaged region, now form part of our collective consciousness – and it’s taking an emotional toll on many of us. It feels like this has the potential to be the start of something much larger; that it’s 1939 all over again and a madman with grand ambitions is on the loose.

And threatening to do great harm to much of the world.

We have seen evil on display before. We won’t forget 9/11. In recent years, it’s also been evident in Syria and Afghanistan. But there is something about Ukraine that feels different to many of us, more relatable. It feels like there is a lot more riding on the outcome for us in Canada. That anyone who is capable of commanding troops while not hesitating to bomb hospitals where children are being treated for cancer, or placing landmines on humanitarian corridors, will do anything.

Most of us did not live through the awfulness of the Second World War. That period mostly exists in grainy images of tanks rolling into towns and soldiers storming beaches. The scenes from Ukraine, however, very much feel like that epoch again: the indiscriminate bombing, the tanks, the guns. The massive displacement of people. All of it.

Many thought we’d never see anything like that again.

Fact is, for most of the last 77 years, we have lived a privileged, bubbled existence in Canada. We have amassed great wealth and enjoyed a standard of living that is the envy of many parts of the world. We have felt protected from the worry of war by geographic circumstance. As long as we had the United States as a neighbour, we were fine. We didn’t have to invest much in an army; we had a massive one by proxy next door.

A friend once described it as the “unbearable lightness” of being Canadian.

We weren’t the only ones. Many European nations let their guard down, allowing themselves to believe that any type of large-scale confrontation was unlikely. That is why so many countries failed to meet their NATO obligations; they seemed less of a priority than other measures that were judged more important by vast swaths of the public.

That has all changed. President Vladimir Putin has ended any remaining innocence that we still had about our security. He’s demonstrated just how easily war can begin, how quickly lives can be completely upended. One day you’re making dinner in your apartment in a modern Eastern European city, the next your building no longer exists, blown to smithereens by invaders, and you are making your way to a border to begin life as a refugee.

It’s unimaginable.

There have been stories, too, that remind us that not all of humanity is bad. That most of it, in fact, is good. The warm embrace that Poland has offered nearly a million Ukrainians escaping certain death has been affirming. There have been acts of kindness from around the world directed toward those displaced by the atrocities we’re witnessing.

But still.

One of the scenes that hit my wife the hardest was a video of a little girl, maybe six or seven, in a bomb shelter singing the Disney hit Let it Go. She is shy at first, but eventually fearless enough to stand before the adults around her and belt out her song.

“Let it go, let it go,” she sings.

“You’ll never see me cry.

Here I stand and here I stay.

Let the storm rage on.”

We cry for the Ukrainian people. But stand in utter awe of their bravery.

