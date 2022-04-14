France’s presidential election has come down to another duel between pro-European incumbent Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen, who vows to take on the European Union and withdraw her country from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s military command.

Unlike in 2017, when Ms. Le Pen also faced off against Mr. Macron on the second ballot, the National Rally Leader no longer advocates for France’s outright withdrawal from the European Union. But her platform is so incompatible with EU membership that, if implemented, it would effectively sow the seeds of the EU’s destruction.

The same goes for Ms. Le Pen’s promise to end French participation in NATO’s military command and her call for a “strategic rapprochement” between NATO and Russia once the war in Ukraine has ended. Ms. Le Pen aims to neuter NATO by undermining its central tenet, specifically the principle of collective defence contained in Article 5, which posits that an attack against one NATO member is an attack against all members.

France is the EU’s second-largest member, and ever since the departure of Angela Merkel as German chancellor last year, Mr. Macron has become the bloc’s most prominent booster. That makes him a target for far-right French politicians, who rail against the EU’s rules on open borders and those requiring that member states provide social security benefits to all EU citizens who inhabit their territory, regardless of nationality.

Ms. Le Pen vows to put an end to all that, and more.

She would ignore EU procurement rules, adopt a “Buy French” trade policy, and force her country’s restaurants to source 80 per cent of their food from French farmers. She would defy EU diktats on renewable energy and carbon-emission reductions. Her platform calls for a moratorium on the construction of wind turbines and progressively tearing down existing ones – music to the ears of rural voters.

“If Le Pen enacted her policies, the consequences for the EU would be political chaos,” write Ian Bond and John Springford of the Centre for European Reform. “The EU would face gridlock on a whole range of policy issues: without the ‘tandem’ of Germany and France negotiating compromises between themselves on the big policy areas, little new legislation would be passed. But the biggest problem would be that the EU might have little ability to enforce its own laws in an indispensable member-state, while nationalist governments in the EU would have much greater critical mass, and act together to undermine the EU further.”

Indeed, a Le Pen victory would strengthen the hand of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki as they assert the supremacy of national laws that discriminate against migrants and minorities over European legislation. It would also buttress Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign to sow disunity within the EU.

Ms. Le Pen’s relationship with Mr. Putin – she made a fateful visit to the Kremlin during the 2017 election campaign, and her party owes millions of euros to Russian banks – does not appear to have hurt her political prospects as much as many pundits expected it would after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. While she has condemned the invasion, she has been critical of sanctions on Russia that raise the cost of living in France and opposes sending lethal weapons to Ukraine. A lot of voters seem to agree with her.

Her vow to withdraw her country from NATO’s military command also resonates across the political spectrum in France, where the Western alliance has long been seen as a tool of U.S. foreign policy. Former president Charles de Gaulle withdrew France from the NATO command in 1966; Nicolas Sarkozy reversed that policy in 2009.

Ms. Le Pen’s promise to embrace de Gaulle’s approach toward NATO is popular not only with her own far-right base, but also with supporters of far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who finished a close third behind Ms. Le Pen on Sunday’s first ballot. Mr. Mélenchon has called on his voters to reject Ms. Le Pen on the April 24 second ballot. But polls show that between one-quarter and one-third of them intend to vote for the far-right leader next Sunday.

So far, no credible poll has placed Ms. Le Pen ahead of Mr. Macron on the second ballot. Most surveys show him with a lead of between four and eight percentage points over the National Rally Leader. Still, that is a razor-thin margin compared to Mr. Macron’s 32-percentage-point margin of victory over Ms. Le Pen in 2017. This race is, well, a race.

A televised debate between the two contenders on April 20 could make all the difference. Mr. Macron has resorted, not without reason, to calling this election “a referendum on Europe.” To assure himself of a win, he needs to make the election a lot less about him and a lot more about Ms. Le Pen and her dangerous policies.

