 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

A one-sided political prosecution of Trump risks more upheaval

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence MartinPublic affairs columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Joe Biden wants to bring calm to the country. Circumstances are making that all but impossible.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to push ahead with another impeachment of Donald Trump, while understandable, serves to inflame divisions. So does Twitter’s decision, also understandable, to ban the President from using the platform while outrageous Chinese Twitter accounts celebrating the genocide of the Uyghurs remain standing.

The Democrats should know that an over-partisan, emotional response to the storming of the Capitol risks a backlash, inflaming Mr. Trump’s heathen infantry, provoking more upheaval.

Story continues below advertisement

If instead of a one-sided political prosecution, they proceed with a rational law-based deliberation, what happened on Jan. 6 can turn out to be a cathartic moment for the country, one from which a big turn is possible, one that declaws Mr. Trump and his forces, giving unity a chance.

The degree of Mr. Trump’s culpability needs to be properly established. One proposal making the rounds is for a major bipartisan inquiry into the insurrection, establishing through texts, e-mails and under-oath testimony what Mr. Trump did and when he did it. The inquiry could be held over six months. The Department of Justice could then proceed, if warranted, with charges against him.

The inquiry must reveal any communications between the White House and rebel groups prior to the assault; answers to the question of why Defense Secretary Mark Esper was fired shortly after the Nov. 3 election; answers to the question of whether there were any instructions from Mr. Trump to have authorities lay off the protesters, and a slew of other unknowns.

The move to have a snap impeachment is freighted with all kinds of negatives. What Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu says may well be true. “If the impeachment provision of the Constitution is not invoked for this situation, what the hell is it for?” But given the timelines, a full-blown impeachment can’t be completed by Jan. 20. One idea to get around this is to have the House vote for impeachment but not have the article forwarded to the Senate for a trial until months later, thereby avoiding Mr. Biden’s first hundred days being overshadowed by the controversy.

But it’s not known whether a private citizen can be impeached. The question might have to be settled in the Supreme Court. Moreover, months down the line, tempers will have cooled. There is little likelihood the Democrats would get the 17 Republican votes necessary for a conviction. Like the first impeachment of Mr. Trump, it would go down as a one-sided rebuke. As stated by Ed Rendell, the former Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, impeachment is only effective if bipartisan.

The other hope of the Democrats, that of Vice-President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office for being unfit, is a pipe dream. Mr. Pence doesn’t want to ruin his political future in the party. The move wouldn’t get the required support of the Trump cabinet anyway.

Mr. Biden can’t been seen to be going easy on Mr. Trump. He doesn’t want a repeat of what happened to president Gerald Ford who, in an attempt at political healing, pardoned Richard Nixon. The pardon was widely condemned and may have cost him the election in 1976. But nor can Mr. Biden deepen the brutal political divide in the country by moving against Mr. Trump and his supporters in a way that has them up in arms well into his governance.

Story continues below advertisement

Republicans argue there is no conclusive evidence that Mr. Trump intended on having his supporters storm the Capitol. They are denouncing Twitter’s elimination of his primary communications tool as an overreaction. “Silencing people, not to mention the President of the U.S., is what happens in China, not our country,” tweeted former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

More insurrections are well possible. University of Maryland computer science professor Jen Golbeck, who is funded by the intelligence community to study radical groups, conspiracy theories, and online harassment, maintains the rebels are nowhere near being finished and that authorities better be prepared this time.

It was patently obvious that the Jan. 6 assault was going to take place, she said. “It’s not like you had to go on the dark web. The stuff was on Twitter. The plans were clear. People were coming out and saying, ‘We will storm the Capitol.’”

It’s another reason why a bipartisan commission of inquiry must be appointed. There are too may critical questions to be answered and too much at stake to do otherwise.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies