Seventy years ago, the countries of Europe found a novel way to prevent a heated feud between nations from erupting into a third world war.
The feud was focused here in Saarland, the far-western sliver of Germany that happened to hold most of Western Europe’s coal deposits and steelmaking capacity. France, which struggled to reindustrialize after the war because it lacked its own coal supply, wanted to seize Saarland as a war reparation, as it had done after the First World War. But the U.S. occupiers, and Germany’s new democratic leaders, feared this would produce the same result: a spiral of embittered nationalism in an economically isolated and impoverished Germany that would lead, once again, to extremism and war.
In 1951, the Treaty of Paris gave Europe a solution: The coal and steel industries would belong to no country – they could enjoy markets and investment across all of Europe’s democracies as if they were a single country.
This pact would later be expanded to encompass almost all industries and dozens more countries. In order to make it work, it needed to add free movement of labour and shared rights of residency, standardization of business rules and regulations, a democratic assembly to keep it accountable and a high court to ensure that companies and workers would be subject to the same principles of justice and fair dealing in every member country.
That pact, which in 1992 was renamed the European Union, is marking its 70th birthday in a mood of fear and tension. I’ve spent the week speaking to European officials and national politicians, and there’s a shared sense that the EU is facing a unique moment of existential peril.
This has nothing to do with Brexit. In fact, I’m surprised by how little the U.K. occupies the thoughts of European leaders, only months after the country formally withdrew from the EU. In hour-long briefings about the continent’s troubled state, Britain typically doesn’t come up at all – its departure was long ago priced into the market, the deal is done, its finance sector has moved to Paris and Frankfurt, and the post-Brexit crisis is entirely within its own borders.
Rather, the threat to Europe now comes from its eastern frontier. And this week it exploded into the jurisdiction of the least well-understood of those core European-unity institutions, the aforementioned European Court of Justice (ECJ).
Poland and Hungary are both currently ruled by governments with deep disdain for the EU and its values and would likely launch a Polexit and Hungexit if it were politically feasible. But their populations, even their own parties’ voters, are overwhelmingly in favour of the union and its resulting jobs and money – and Britain’s awful five-year exit odyssey is not something anyone wants to repeat (for now). So they appear determined to systematically undermine and destabilize the bloc from within.
Last week, Poland’s supreme court ruled that the Luxembourg-based ECJ has no authority to pass judgment over its decisions. Hungary has made similar declarations recently. These might sound like legitimate disputes over judicial independence (Germany, France and Ireland have also recently contested ECJ decisions). But the underlying issue is far more serious.
The far-right governments of Poland and Hungary have both imposed systems that seriously curtail the independence of their courts. In Poland’s case, the supreme court’s disciplinary body has been packed with political figures, making it, in the words of Human Rights Watch, “composed of ruling party loyalists whose goal is to strip immunity from judges critical of the government and bring disciplinary and criminal proceedings against them.” In July, the ECJ ruled that it cannot be considered a legitimate judicial body.
In other words, those fundamental peace-preserving principles established in 1951 – including the notion that businesses and workers will be subject to fair and equal laws in every country – are under threat.
In retaliation, last week the European Commission declared that Poland and Hungary would no longer be eligible for billions of euros from the massive post-pandemic recovery fund. On Monday, both countries tried to fight that painful ruling, ironically enough, by taking it to the ECJ. The judicial leaders of the ECJ tell me they feel stymied by this paradox of jurisdiction.
To make matters worse, the feud between France and the United States over submarine deals with Australia threatens to drive Eastern and Western Europe further apart. The formerly communist states have an almost religious faith in NATO, whereas French President Emmanuel Macron, in retaliation for President Joe Biden’s sub snub, has redoubled calls for an independent European defence force.
Top German officials are saying explicitly that if Mr. Biden and Mr. Macron are unable to resolve their differences over defence when they meet next week, the “trenches between Eastern Europe and Western Europe” opened by the judicial dispute could be widened even further. And if German leaders are talking about trenches, you know things are not good.
