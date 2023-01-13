Pico Iyer’s latest book, The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise, was published this week.

Iranians visit the spot in the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad on April 6, 2022.HADIS FAGHIRI/AFP/Getty Images

The more I listened to my unnervingly fluent guide, Ali, as we drove across Iran together, the less I knew. Yes, he had to be careful, I realized, finding himself alone with a rare visitor from the United States. And he took constant pains to remind me that he was no stranger to sophistication: Again and again he spoke of his stays at the London Hilton on Park Lane, and the trips on which he regularly led Iranians through Brazil, South Africa, Paris. He made sure I noticed the Calvin Klein watch on his wrist; having been educated at a boarding school near London before the 1979 revolution, he really did speak English like the Queen.

Yet with each elaborate cadence, I was farther from knowing where he stood, on anything. “Yours is such a culture of indirections,” I observed, early on in our 16 days together some years ago. “For everyone,” he replied, as if by way of warning. “It’s extremely difficult to assess what people think. So those people who come here thinking Iran is an enigma leave with an even richer sense of being puzzled.” Even the Supreme Leader, he went on, might not know all that was going on in his country, let alone what would happen tomorrow.

I had thought I knew something of Iran before arriving: I’d financed my first book with a 6,000-word article on Iranian history for the Smithsonian Magazine. Later, I’d devoted four years of my life to researching everything I could find on the land to publish a 354-page novel partly set there, though I’d never been. Within four hours on the ground, however, I was learning more than I had from four years of reading; within 16 hours, I saw that I didn’t have a clue.

My first night in the country, I slipped away from Ali, my official guide, and found a friendly young driver to take me to the central shrine in Mashhad, the largest mosque in the world. In its innermost sanctum, I saw his eyes welling with tears. His hand was on his heart as he stood in front of the grave of a saint dead for almost 1,200 years.

Back out on the street, however, as we returned to his car, he told me that he was living in England now, with an English wife, having stolen out of Iran a few years before. He’d slipped into the United Kingdom in the back of a truck; after three years, he’d finally been granted asylum there. Iran is in our headlines every day, I thought as he dropped me back at the hotel, and yet I couldn’t remember ever hearing about a dissident stealing back into his country every summer (to see the mother and the mosque he missed so much). Nor could I recall reading of a very faithful Islamic soul who didn’t wish to stay in this Islamic Republic.

It was a tonic reminder of just how much some of us don’t know in the Age of Information, and why I try to save up my time and money to witness the world first-hand. Everything interesting about Iran lies in its ambiguities, its nuances, all I couldn’t explain to myself. I’d travelled across Beirut and Damascus and Jerusalem in advance of this trip, journeyed through Yemen, Oman and Turkey. But none of it had really prepared me for a land where the Association of Combatant Clerics is a liberal, reformist group and the Combatant Clergy Association an opposing, right-wing group.

One day in Isfahan I saw a teenager with plucked eyebrows strutting through the streets in a T-shirt that announced “ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE.” Then I registered a tiny “me” at the end, transforming a declaration of piety into an assertion of near-arrogance. At the Museum of the Holy Defence in Kerman, a typically lavish palace commemorating the Iran-Iraq War, English-language captions assured me that the eight-year conflict ending in at least half a million deaths and a stalemate was not just the fault of Saddam Hussein. He had been assisted by U.S. intelligence, by French Mirage fighter-bombers, by Soviet advisers. This wasn’t the whole truth, I knew, but it reminded me how partial were the versions I heard elsewhere, too.

When finally Ali and I arrived at the holy city of Qom, among whose seminaries the Ayatollah Khomeini had taught, he led me to the Foreign Pilgrims’ Office at the central shrine. A friendly civilian bustled off to fetch me peach juice and cookies before leading me around. While he was away, a cleric, young and burning-eyed, threw out a fusillade of questions that did not seem so casual. “You are American? Where do your parents come from? Do you have relations with the Iranian community in California?” When I left the shrine, I wasn’t surprised to see that the English-language booklet the pair had handed me advised, “Keep your money in hidden pockets.” In the central shrine in Mashhad, I’d been given a brochure with the disarming title, “Techniques and Rules of Friendship.” One of its pointed suggestions: “Do not trust a friend before testing him.”

Iran has for centuries, of course, been famous for its veils and its intricate designs: In the shrine in Mashhad, Ali had proudly told me that his country is the home of the double-edged sword, and of the game of chess. Others might credit both to other cultures, but the fact he wanted to claim them for Iran seemed telling. In a society in which citizens are constantly watching the government for clues as to what is permissible this week, and the government is constantly watching its citizens in the interests of surveillance, I felt as if I had landed up in a chess game in which both sides were using only knights. One moved two steps to the side and then back; the other moved two steps forward and then to the other side.

Along the streets, stern billboards delivered Quranic admonitions, thoughtfully rendered into English for the visitor: “Verily, Allah does not love any self-conceited boaster.” Not far away, a girl was letting her hijab fall down from her long blond hair on a basketball court as she laughingly drove against her boyfriend. Lovers were exchanging whispers in shady corners of a park, indifferent to the latest edict from the morality police. Iran is home to the largest Jewish population in the Middle East outside of Israel, people kept reminding me; its famously doctrinaire leadership even reserves a seat in parliament for a representative from the Jewish community.

As we drove from Kerman to Yazd and then to Shiraz and finally Tehran, Ali’s every word seemed layered. “Iranian architecture is introvert,” he observed as he showed me around a ruined citadel. “Because you’re living in a harsh environment – and also for reasons of security.” He could similarly have mentioned that Shia Muslims, who represent 90 per cent of his country’s people, have for centuries been given permission to dissemble in order to protect themselves as an embattled minority in the larger Islamic world.

Two generations ago, I thought as he kept on throwing up diversionary flares, my grandparents would have understood that they could not know a huge amount about a distant land of embroidered interiors. But in the age of YouTube and CNN, it’s dangerously easy to forget that the illusion of knowledge may be more costly than simple ignorance.

The truth of that came even deeper home 11 months later as I returned to North Korea after many years. I knew from an earlier trip that its showpiece capital, Pyongyang, is really just a stage set: Most of its illuminated skyscrapers are entirely empty, ghost-structures to go with the fake village the country’s leaders have erected near the demilitarized zone. The friendly local who came up while I was riding a showcase subway car and greeted me in flawless English was clearly a plant, placed there by the government to make a good impression on the occasional foreigner.

Indeed, I’d returned to the Potemkin city expressly to look at its use of sets and fake buildings: The Pyongyang Film Studio is more than three times the size of the Paramount lot in Hollywood. As I watched a North Korean film with its director in a plush screening room in the April 25th Studio (named after the date on which the Korean’s People’s Army was founded), I was reminded that Kim Jong-il had penned a 329-page book called On the Art of the Cinema. I’d trudged through its anodyne sentences twice. He’d even, notoriously, kidnapped a leading South Korean actress to boost his own film industry. Then a leading South Korean director.

Yet it was only by experiencing the place of false surfaces first-hand that I could begin to catch glimpses of a human reality less easily grasped from afar. The white Chanel clip in the hair of our charming young guide. Her colleague, leaning forward in the safety of a minivan when he hears he’s among two visitors from Apple Computers in Cupertino, to ask how Tim Cook’s management style differs from Steve Jobs’s. The handler rich with stories of guiding the former NBA star Dennis Rodman around North Korea. Though the guide’s name was “Mr. O,” he told me, Mr. Rodman insisted on calling him “Trevor.”

None of that takes away from the brutality of the regime or the tragedy of people’s lives there. But it usefully reminded me of what gets lost in translation in a mediated world. The most terrifying thing about North Korea is that its people, subject to execution if any of them so much as glance at a foreign newspaper, have so little sense of us; it’s much easier to launch a missile at a name or an abstraction than at someone whose face and voice you can picture. But it’s no less terrifying to reflect, on coming home, that we know so little about North Korea, even though we don’t have the excuse of a government that won’t permit us to leave our hometowns or take in foreign news.

As I follow the latest convulsions in Iran, I keep reminding myself not to draw easy conclusions or to assume that all the images in the world begin to add up to real life. I can know no more from following the place on screen than its people can know the U.S. simply by turning on their televisions. One day, the local English-language newspaper in Iran reminded me that Facebook was at the time banned in the country, for “reasons of health.” I happened to know that it had 17 million users in Iran. In the land that gave us the double-edged sword, second-hand information came to seem the most double-edged weapon of them all.