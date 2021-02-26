 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Absurd’s the word: Trump’s failings cement his control of the GOP

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence MartinPublic affairs columnist
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A conference attendee takes a selfie with a statue of Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando.

John Raoux/The Associated Press

Republicans are holding their big show in Orlando this weekend. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is where the cream of the crop chart the party’s course. A straw poll is taken to assess future leadership hopefuls.

A star of the show for many years was Mitt Romney, the standard bearer against Barack Obama in 2012. But this time, having voted in favour of Donald Trump’s impeachment, the senator from Utah couldn’t even get an invitation.

“We won’t credential him as a conservative,” conference chair Matt Schlapp said. It’s good Mr. Romney is staying away, he added, because if he came, “I would actually be afraid for his physical safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

Such is the rueful plight in today’s Republican Party of a moderate high-minded conservative. CPAC is so overwhelmed by Trump torch-bearers and blowhards that it might as well be called, as some are saying, TPAC.

Also persona non grata is Nikki Haley, Mr. Trump’s former United Nations representative, who has been touted as a leading candidate to top the party ticket in 2024. She should have been a keynote speaker. But she castigated Mr. Trump, saying he took the party down a path it should not have followed. She then tried to arrange a meeting with the demagogue at Mar-a-Lago. He snubbed her. The conference is doing the same.

The agenda features several panels and speakers who will uphold Mr. Tump’s fantasyland claim that he won the election. None of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment are among the 47 Republican members of Congress slated to speak.

Some have suggested the Grand Old Party faces an identity crisis. If so, it’s hardly evident. CPAC is further evidence that the identity is crystal clear. It is a Trump personality cult.

Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party will be on full display this weekend at CPAC in Orlando, Florida as allies are already showing their loyalty to the former president ahead of his Sunday speech. Reuters

During the last month, the time has been ripe to make a break from him. Mr. Trump had suffered a series of defeats that would vanquish any mortal. He lost the election, he lost the party’s Senate majority, he was banned from Twitter for his outrageous posts, he suffered a second impeachment in the House of Representatives, he fomented a bloody riot at the citadel of American democracy.

But no desertion of any magnitude has occurred. As absurd as it may seem, Mr. Trump’s failings have cemented his hold on the party’s rank and file as well as its lawmakers.

Remarkably, his strategy of turning truth on its head in claiming the election was stolen from him has worked. It has found millions of believers. It is an example of what Barack Obama says is an “epistemological crisis” facing the country, one in which the people find it increasingly difficult to separate fact from fiction.

Story continues below advertisement

Even Mr. Romney concedes that Mr. Trump looks untouchable. “I don’t know if he’s planning to run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he would win the nomination,” he said. Mr. Romney, who was denounced by Trump supporters on a recent flight to Washington, is falling in popularity. Polls show he is far more popular among Democrats.

Those calling for new party leadership face the risk of challenges in primaries for their seats. Trump detractor Adam Kinzinger, the congressman from Illinois, has just received such news. Former Trump adviser Catalina Lauf has announced she will take him on, tweeting “Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger won’t put AMERICA FIRST– I will.”

Given that the next election is so far off, obviously much could change. But Mr. Trump is taking the meaning of Teflon man to an entirely new level. If he doesn’t seek the presidency again, his influence over the party base is such that he could well be in a position to anoint a successor. Critics look to the possibility that his legal afflictions will catch up to him to the point where he is incarcerated. But that could have the impact of making him a martyr who, when freed, emerges as a conquering hero.

Many see Donald Trump Jr., the hot-blooded son, as being interested in making a run for the party nomination. He will speak at the conference. Other presidential aspirants on hand include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

They will all be singing from the Trump hymnbook. If not, given the current climate in the GOP, they can kiss their chances goodbye.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies