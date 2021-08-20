 Skip to main content
Opinion

Afghans now join the litany of people failed by the West

David Mack
Special to The Globe and Mail
David Mack is a former British Army officer who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Was it worth it?”

It’s the question everyone is asking as desperate stories emerge from Afghanistan. Many of us have now seen the pictures of chaos at the surely soon-to-be-renamed Hamid Karzai International Airport: crowds on the gates and staircases; hundreds running alongside departing aircraft, trying to get a foothold to freedom; queued masses going nowhere, recalling apocalyptic scenes, hopelessly awaiting rescue.

As a former soldier employed in the profession of arms, the subject is non sequitur. Sacrifice is the job, and those who live by the sword, die by the sword.

But having been a soldier does not mean I can shrug my shoulders as the collapse in Afghanistan unfolds. Nineteenth-century military strategist Carl von Clausewitz suggested that once an adversary’s spirit – his will to fight – is broken, the war has been won. And in Afghanistan, somewhere along the way, we in the West lost our nerve.

I spent time in Belfast. I will not pretend that I witnessed the worst of the Troubles, nor suggest that today it is an idyllic utopia free from flashpoints. But I did experience the outcome of political and economic investment. I watched areas coloured red on maps turn green. I watched the dismantling of military installations and saw construction crews lay the foundations for urban developments. I even watched Canadian hockey player Theo Fleury play hockey for the Belfast Giants. But it took generations for Northern Ireland to get there.

Nation building is not a 10- or 20-year exercise – it is a 30- or 50-year commitment, even longer. It’s about enduring and generational partnerships that last lifetimes. For almost 50 years, NATO soldiers stoically stood along the Rhine during the Cold War, accepting that their lives were forfeit in the wake of a Soviet invasion of Western Europe. Likewise for the 28,500 U.S. troops who remain stationed in a 70-year stalemate on the Korean peninsula. The military can provide the security, but governments and politicians must maintain their resolve.

And when we do lose our nerve – when the images of children attending school are no longer rewarding or provide the requisite endorphin hit, when we tire, when we lose focus or “break faith with us who die,” to recall the words of John McCrae’s In Flanders Field – the bad guys win. It’s as simple as that. Every so often a stiff upper lip is exactly what is required. Either we’re all in or we’re not. There can be no half-measures.

But our vacuous and fickle virtue signalling means that those who are willing to patiently wait us out will ultimately be victorious. We were taunted by the maxim “You have the watches, but we have the time,” and it turns out they were right. Today, the Taliban have swept across Afghanistan. Reprisal violence is now status quo, paired with savage slaughter and sexual slavery.

Most desperate of all are the thousands of interpreters, locally employed staff and their families who have been left behind, scrambling for their lives, and whose fate has not yet been written. Inshallah. For months, retired generals, Afghan veterans and dedicated Canadians lobbied Canada’s political leaders to take swift action. Promises were made, photos were taken, but nothing changed. And instead of actually achieving success when people were in crisis and most in need, the file is now buried in the wake of a self-serving election campaign. Political theorist Hannah Arendt’s commentary on the banality of evil and personal promotion and complacency in the machinery of a monolithic institution accurately describes their collective abdication of leadership.

Afghans have now joined the litany of people failed by the West, alongside the South Vietnamese at the Fall of Saigon in 1975, the Kurdish and Marsh Arab rebels during the Gulf War and the abandoned Sunnis in Iraq who swelled the ranks of the Islamic State. Cynically, or perhaps even ghoulishly, I await the final blood-on-the-street images to emerge from Kabul so that I can shake my head alongside fellow veterans of those previous wars and accept closure, knowing that it did not have to end this way.

I wonder how our allies in places such as Ukraine and the Baltic States are feeling today. Canada has sent missions under the umbrella Operation REASSURANCE. Are they feeling particularly reassured? Or maybe they are wondering if it would be better to throw in their lot with their adversary than to be left to the wolves when our vaunted values fail them? Worst of all, precedence has been reinforced, and future antagonists understand our moral bankruptcy.

Afghanistan is a clarion call: Woe to any oppressed people who believe that a Western country will fulfill its military commitment and not simply exploit them as a prop to pull at the heartstrings, manipulate emotion and outrage and curry favour among voters.

