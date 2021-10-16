Any news about the province’s finances in recent months has been overshadowed by infighting in the United Conservative Party and a deeply unpopular Premier, COVID-19 pandemic missteps, and the darkness of the fourth wave in Alberta’s health care system. But the change in this year’s budget – with billions of dollars in additional revenues flowing as oil and gas prices soar – is staggering.
At the end of August, the government said higher non-renewable resource revenues were $7-billion more than expected – and combined with other streams of income, it meant this year’s deficit would be less than half of the $18.2-billion they had forecast just in February.
Now, Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews said there’s likely to be more good news about the 2021-22 fiscal year coming this fall. In an interview this week, Mr. Toews said he hasn’t “been this encouraged about the Alberta economy probably for five or six years.” Higher oil prices, as University of Calgary economist Ron Kneebone notes, also means improved employment security and perhaps new jobs.
Most of it has to do with demand for crude the province exports to the United States. In its February budget, the Alberta government predicted the North American benchmark price for oil would average US$46 a barrel this fiscal year. In August, they predicted an average of just more than US$65 a barrel. This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasted West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices to average US$78 a barrel to the end of 2021.
To be sure, the government’s early projections for oil prices were on the low side compared with other forecasts – a long-standing practice of Alberta governments, attributable either to being sensibly cautious, or to the political hope the final numbers will exceed undersized expectations. But it’s no small thing: Every US$1 increase in the average price of WTI over a full fiscal year produces an extra $230-million in revenue.
Rather than a celebration, it’s more like a sigh of relief – never a good sign. The new billions from non-renewable resource revenues is more a reminder of how volatile it all is. Yes, it’s good the province’s budget won’t be as bleak as predicted. But the picture could be completely different six years – or even six months – from now. “We have to remember we’ve been here before – many times,” Prof. Kneebone said.
Somehow, Alberta needs to learn the lesson of the turbulence in politics, society and the environment of relying too much on oil and gas. Albertans have also had six premiers since Ralph Klein left office – in no small part due to the dramatic ups and downs of the energy sector. Some public-sector workers and young people are moving away from a province they view as too prone to wild economic swings, or too fossil-fuel-oriented. And the climate-focused energy transition will continue, despite what is likely to be a big bump in the road this winter as oil, natural gas and coal consumption surges – a reminder the world is not easily weaned off fossil fuels.
Mr. Toews does speak with caution about the gusher of money this year, saying there’s still significant volatility in global markets, heighted by uncertainty about the pandemic. “And we’re only halfway through the fiscal year,” he noted.
The Finance Minister said he is paying attention to the long-term view and “sustainable fiscal trajectory.” True to UCP campaign pledges, Mr. Toews said he’s still focused most on spending, and reducing per capita public-sector costs while also making sure the stressed health care system gets the money it needs, and maybe even a new infusion of cash in the 2022 budget. He said an exhaustive review of the province’s revenue streams, including more stable forms of taxation, will be launched. But, as was the case in February, he still won’t give any timeline for it.
He will, however, point to promising developments, such as Dow Inc.’s planned net-zero ethylene plant just outside Edmonton, and the completion of Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement project this month – the first successful major expansion of Canadian crude export capacity in six years, key to the province getting better prices for oil. Despite the government’s controversial campaign to defend the oil and gas sector – including an inquiry targeting environmental activists, with the report due before the end of this month – Mr. Toews said the province is keenly focused on economic diversification.
At the moment, however, widespread energy shortages have hit Asia and Europe. China is importing record amounts of coal for its power plants. Demand for all types of fuel is increasing as supply chains try to resume a semblance of normalcy. As Jason Kenney’s public approval numbers hit new depths, he must hope that Alberta history repeats itself – knowing that premiers are far less likely to be jettisoned from office when non-renewable natural resource revenues are this high.
