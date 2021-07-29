 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Alberta’s new COVID-19 policy is reckless and repugnant

Blake Murdoch
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks during a news conference in Edmonton, on March 20, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Blake Murdoch is an Edmonton-based senior research associate with the Health Law Institute and the privacy officer of immunization software company CANImmunize.

Like many Albertans, my jaw hit the floor when I heard that Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw was ending the requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate. We can all look forward to COVID-19-positive individuals being legally present everywhere, from busy grocery stores to stadiums filled with more than 15,000 people. Apparently superspreader events are now government endorsed.

The policy was announced at a time when the United States is widely reintroducing mask mandates, as are our neighbours in British Columbia while they try to contain outbreaks in the Okanagan. Some may have expected Dr. Hinshaw to introduce similar mask mandates, given quickly increasing case numbers and positivity rates in Alberta. Essentially, we got the opposite.

Story continues below advertisement

When I shared the news with two relatives, while sitting outside holding my baby boy, they refused to believe it until I showed them Dr. Hinshaw’s tweet. After confirming that her Twitter account had not been hacked and the news had also been announced at a live press conference, the sad reality set in.

“There’s not necessarily an analogous jurisdiction that’s made exactly the same decision” said Dr. Hinshaw when asked by a journalist, pointing to high vaccination rates as a justification for removal of self-isolation requirements. In fact, Alberta is lagging other provinces when it comes to the number of people who have received a first dose. Despite widespread talk about the percentage of eligible vaccinated people, about 35 per cent of Albertans – more than 1.5 million million people – do not have a single shot of vaccine. These individuals are ripe for infection from Delta, which is far more infectious than any prior variant. It will spread like the wildfire that also plagues Western Canada. After all, Alberta’s R0 (transmissibility) value is already higher than it was at the peak of the third wave, aided by a lack of public-health measures.

Testing outside of clinics and hospitals is also set to stop on Aug. 31, meaning the provincial government will have little ability to track or manage outbreaks. A cynic would suggest that given Premier Jason Kenney has said there will be no more shutdowns – and given the growing number of cases linked to the much-hyped Calgary Stampede – the government’s response to rapidly increasing cases and positivity rates is to dismantle the provincial tracking system ahead of the fourth wave. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated recently that fully vaccinated people should get tested after exposure, even if they don’t show symptoms.

Alberta’s new policy won’t just harm those who indefensibly refuse to be vaccinated and the smaller number of vaccinated individuals who experience breakthrough infections. It is also doing nothing to prevent our children from becoming sick. Some kids who get infected develop what’s referred to as “long COVID”: Data from the U.K. Office of National Statistics show that 10 per cent of children aged two to 11 years old, and 13 per cent of children aged 12 to 16, reported at least one lingering symptom five weeks after a positive diagnosis. Children can also develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome if they recover from the initial infection. The fourth wave will strain our health system, causing familiar delays and reductions in quality of care that will result in unnecessary harm and excess death.

The United Conservative Party government and their irredeemable yes-woman Dr. Hinshaw have committed to a path forward that will result in the reckless waste of human life. Even more will experience long-term disability. This policy is repugnant and shows a true disregard for Albertans.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies