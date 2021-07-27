 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Alberta’s report on anti-energy campaigns looks like a multimillion-dollar dud

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shortly after winning power in the spring of 2019, Jason Kenney announced a public inquiry to look into the Canadian environmental organizations behind what he branded a nefarious, highly sophisticated campaign to defame the province’s energy industry.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

To his supporters, it all sounded so right, so promising. An Alberta Premier who was going to stick up for his province against those wanting to tear it down.

Shortly after winning power in the spring of 2019, Jason Kenney announced a public inquiry to look into the Canadian environmental organizations behind what he branded a nefarious, highly sophisticated campaign to defame the province’s energy industry and landlock its resources.

To be headed up by forensic and restructuring accountant, Steve Allan, the inquiry was going to expose a “premeditated, internationally planned and financed operation to put Alberta energy out of business,” the Premier promised.

Story continues below advertisement

This was red meat to backers of the United Conservative Party, convinced, as they had become, that this grand conspiracy was real, that mysterious U.S. hedge fund owners (among others) were financing Canadian environmental groups through third parties, all to ensure Alberta oil stayed in the ground.

Mr. Allan would get to the bottom of it all. The Premier imagined some groups would be facing lawsuits for damages once it was all said and done.

Yes, well, what is that they say about best laid plans?

A partial preliminary draft of Mr. Allan’s report was obtained by The Globe and Mail last week. Unless he is holding back some truly explosive information for the final version, which he has to hand in at the end of this month, this inquiry will have amounted to a pathetic $3.5-million waste of money.

Which, granted, is less than the $30-million the government set aside for the Canadian Energy Centre (dubbed “the war room”), established to fight back against “misinformation” being propagated about the Alberta energy sector. From its inception, it has been a colossal dud and giant embarrassment.

The Allan report will also pale in comparison with the $1.3-billion the government lost by investing in the proposed Keystone pipeline, which was killed by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. Still, a report of dubious quality that went $1-million over budget and needed four extensions is something that should outrage Albertans.

The fact that it exposes the Premier’s grand conspiracy theory as a big fat nothing burger should infuriate those who bought the whole thing in the first place.

Story continues below advertisement

While I’m sure the final report will find a way to smear environmental organizations (in the nicest way), the preliminary version of it does concede there is “nothing inherently wrong,” in protesting the oil sector in Alberta.

Mr. Allan goes out of his way to say that any “anti-Alberta energy campaign,” is not “improper” and does not “constitute conduct that should be in any way impugned.” Boy, that’s a long way from the “premeditated, internationally planned and financed operation to put Alberta energy out of business,” Mr. Kenney promised his supporters an inquiry would reveal.

This inquiry has been one of the most bogus, ill-conceived, ideologically motivated exercises ever conducted in Alberta. That environmental organizations in Canada received some funding from American foundations was never in dispute. What was also clear, was that money amounted to a fraction of their overall budgets. Did environmentalists want to see the oil sands shut down? Yes. And that, too, was the biggest non-secret in the world.

And as the planet gets hotter each year, as more of it burns each summer, these activists increasingly appear to be on the right side of history. Anyone who wants to brand them as anti-Canadian or extremists or socialist propagandists out to destroy progress looks increasingly out of touch.

The fact that Mr. Allan gave space in his preliminary report to conspiracists who believe those leading the climate fight, the activists on the front lines of the battle over the future of the globe, are benefitting financially from carbon credits and subsidies for renewable energy and ownership in rail cars that ship oil is beyond disappointing.

It discredits his work.

Story continues below advertisement

There are sentences in the preliminary report that honestly make you shake your head, such as Mr. Allan’s statement that there is “nothing inherently wrong in principle in a campaign against the oil sands,” and that the people behind it “might be motivated by a genuine concern about climate change.” Seriously? Like this needed to be said?

The government has 90 days to craft a response after it receives the report. You can bet that as much effort will go into trying to put a positive spin on this debacle as went into what was ultimately a futile effort to find something devious where it didn’t exist.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

pencilscroller();
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies