Three daughters of King Lear by Gustav Pope, 1875. Shakespeare's play deals with the kind of intergenerational scraps that only adult siblings face.PUBLIC DOMAIN

Alexander MacLeod’s most recent book is Animal Person.

When I was 16 – it must have been a few weeks after I got my licence – I was driving home with two of my brothers after a game of pick-up basketball. The court was in a church parking lot in Inverness, N.S, about 13 kilometres from our house, and while we were away, the department of highways grader had come down our dirt road in Dunvegan. A fresh load of gravel had been dumped and spread out, but it hadn’t been oiled or compacted yet.

As I made a turn, going too fast, the whole surface started to roll underneath us. For about three seconds, I lost control of the car and we almost went flying over a steep cliff on the right-hand side. I pounded the brakes and wrenched the wheel and overcorrected. The car turned back from the edge but spun too far the other way. We plowed through the opposite ditch, and then, on a steep angle, ran up the hill on the left. The station wagon rolled over, but only once, and I felt it happening almost slowly.

There was so much noise – snapping trees and screeching belts, the glass on all sides shattering, the compacting metal – but when it stopped, we were just hanging there, the three of us, buckled in and upside down. The basketball rolled on the ceiling, and a mixture of liquids started to pour out of the dashboard and rusty holes in the floor: gas and coolant and transmission fluid, I remember the corrosive super blue of the bug juice. Somehow, we were okay, but in this moment, I uttered a line that has followed me now for decades.

“Don’t tell mom,” I said.

I’m not sure what I was thinking. Maybe that we would be able to crawl out and, on the count of three, we’d heave together and flip that Caprice Classic right back over onto its wheels. After that, perhaps we’d crawl back in and lie on the seats and kick at the roof until it returned to the right height, then maybe we could make up something for the lost mirrors and the deep gouging of the wood grain panelling. Obviously, this was not a work of refined strategy. I was probably in shock.

We slithered through an opening, hauled ourselves out of the ditch and stood there together on the loose stones. After staring at it for about a minute, our heads cleared, we saw what was actually in front of us: the wreckage we’d come through, and maybe even a quick thought for what could have been, the long drop on the other side.

Someone said, “Don’t think there is any way out of this one,” and we agreed. Then we turned and started our walk home to whatever was going to happen next.

This happened a long time ago, and since then, my siblings and I have been in many more scraps and collisions. Some of them physical, yes, but most of them social, emotional or psychological. Our bond is mysterious, and powerful forces are at work. Everyone with a brother or a sister understands. Nobody can twist the knife like they can, and nobody else knows exactly the five pressure points to hit in the right order if the goal is to destroy you, precisely you, in that unique way that only you can be destroyed.

Most of the worst injuries I ever witnessed firsthand – the split-open heads, the broken wrists, the nasty gashes where someone needed to run from the kitchen and apply direct pressure with a dish cloth – were inflicted on the bodies of the people I am most intimately connected to. My sister has three children of her own now, but I can still see the scar she has from the time a massive wardrobe fell on her when she was 5 or 6. One of my other brothers had been hiding in there, so his weight was added to the blow.

At the same time, most of the worst hurt feelings I’ve ever dealt out, or had dealt onto me, came through this group. It’s rough, of course, this business of living close to someone through the entire arc of your shared existence, but it is also honest, and I think there is something beautiful in its uncompromising nature. Duration counts: We do not get to choose these folks, but like it or not, they are with us all the way from our shared infancy to our shared mortality.

I hear it’s the same with sisters. Maybe one of them stole your Halloween candy, sure, then your clothes, and maybe your third boyfriend. But she was also the maid of honour at the wedding, and she is the godparent of your second child. Your brother lent you money at the worst time, or he didn’t. Then he covered for you and let you sleep on his couch for two months, though he never lets you forget that. Or maybe the other way: You still needed to be sheltered, and you still had to sleep on the couch while everything was falling apart, but it was at your sister’s place, and she has never mentioned it once in 32 years.

In the beginning, our siblings are the first people to teach us about social difference, and how bad it feels to be cut down or cut off by someone who is supposed to love you. Then maybe later, hopefully, these same people can show us how to reach across such chasms. When I am hanging out with my middle-aged brothers now, the guys from the station wagon, we rarely have to say very much. Just a slight nod or a shake of the head will do. Almost imperceptible, but the message is sent and received and there is never any confusion about what it means.

“You know I know you know, right?”

This relationship can take any possible shape and the people certainly don’t have to be linked by blood to be siblings: My stepsister and stepbrother in law are the best. But I don’t think we think about this profound connection as much as we should, and I’m surprised that literature hasn’t really done as much as you might expect with it. Jane Austen, sure, and The Brothers Karamazov and Catcher in the Rye, and To Kill a Mockingbird, but search your memory: Why are siblings so often the subject matter of classic children’s books, but so rarely there later on, for the grown-ups?

King Lear is probably the text to turn to for the real meat of the matter, the intergenerational sibling scraps that only adult children face. Those iconic characters have been plotting what to do with the family fortune since 1606. Like Cordelia, maybe your brother or your sister is the unfailingly loyal one, the saint who has offered so much undeserved love and time and energy to your aging, demanding, slightly deranged parent. Spoiler alert: They may not be rewarded for their kindness. This is because you are the other one. You are Regan or Goneril, and you and your partner have been scheming for years, just waiting for your opening. You are ruthless and willing to do whatever is necessary to gain that share “more opulent than your sisters.”

Intense stuff, for sure. Life and death and love and money all combined – the legal trade makes its billions – but none of these negotiations are new or avoidable. A more than honourable mention should go to Jesmyn Ward and her masterpiece, Salvage the Bones. Perhaps no contemporary author writes more perceptively about brothers and sisters and the hurricanes they live through.

It is spring now, at least in other places – we don’t get that season in Nova Scotia – and in a few weeks, these op-ed pages will be full of beautiful reflections for Mother’s Day. Then a month later, more ink will be spilled for the more problematic Father’s Day. And we have already come through the pink mists of Valentine’s. These other relationships matter, of course they do, but they don’t tell the whole story. It’s natural that your parents embrace you in the beginning and carry you through the middle, but they rarely get to see the end of the plot. And your lover often meets you after the early stuff has already been decided.

Your siblings, though, are there for the whole ride. We get in and we buckle up, and though we have no idea what is coming, or what the road ahead will be like, we still make our way as best we can. Around the bend, over the cliff, or up the long hill. Maybe everything shatters, or maybe it holds, but we are still there, together – always familiar and always strange – and just hanging on for dear life.

