 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

All roads in Alberta’s latest COVID crisis lead back to Premier Jason Kenney

Kelly Cryderman
Kelly Cryderman
CALGARY
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was adamant this summer that health restrictions were a thing of the past, and labelled those who questioned him as fearmongers, but the province’s health care system is now on the verge of a full-blown crisis as the number of COVID-19 cases surge.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Demand for ICU beds in Alberta has never been higher, and could exceed capacity within 10 days. Exhausted health care workers are training in triage protocols. The province is in the humiliating position of pleading for front-line staff from other parts of Canada. Jason Kenney is correct it shouldn’t be about him right now.

“I don’t think this should be about politics or personalities,” he said Wednesday, while announcing an Alberta version of a vaccine passport system and a long list of new health restrictions.

“I don’t think this is about me. I think this is about protecting our hospitals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s what else the Premier is right about, that COVID-19 is “an invisible and ever-changing foe, and we have no choice but to face the threat of this fourth wave head on.” His instinct to try to keep small businesses and schools open even in the darkest days of the pandemic has been a good one.

He’s right to implement health measures this week that depressingly snatch some of the best parts of regular life away from people, once again. There is no choice. You can only delay so many elective surgeries, or deploy so many labour and delivery nurses to help out in intensive-care units filled with the unvaccinated.

Alberta declares health emergency, will bring in vaccine passports as COVID-19 surge threatens health-care system

The Premier is also right there’s stronger resistance to getting vaccinated and vaccine mandates in some quarters of Alberta than in other parts of the country. There are more people here who don’t believe in the legitimacy of any health restrictions, don’t trust numbers and data presented by the government or mainstream media, who don’t get tested or isolate when they’re sick, and don’t go to hospital until their health status is dire. Many of them voted for his United Conservative Party in the last election.

All of that is true. But actually, the list of what Mr. Kenney has been wrong about is much longer.

It’s about a Premier who was adamant this summer that health restrictions were a thing of the past, and labelled those who questioned him as fearmongers. It’s about hitting back at his critics then so hard he didn’t take a moment to consider whether they had valid points about the dangerous unknowns of COVID-19′s Delta variant.

It’s about a revisionist history presented on Wednesday, where the Premier said he only “predicted” the province was “open for good” in the summertime – when in fact he near-declared the pandemic over and that health restrictions “will be history.” A brief apology he made near the beginning of the news conference this week became made narrower and narrower in scope as the reporters’ questions went on.

He continues to present the government’s choices as binary – between “permanent, unmovable, consistent, hard, lockdown-style policies,” and throwing everything open. In fact, there is a lot of grey area in between.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s about being absolutely determined in August and early September to keep a low profile and not change course, even as hospitalizations soared – coincidentally through a close-fought federal election campaign where angst in Alberta could play negatively on Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s campaign.

We have heard a lot about members of the UCP caucus who are against these health restrictions. But there are others who are publicly complaining now that they tried to get action weeks ago.

Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried wrote on Facebook Wednesday that the government’s previous pledges to never introduce a vaccine passport and the insistence that Alberta was “open for good” would “go down in embarrassment and infamy.”

“We clearly had 30 days’ notice that a crisis was looming … and nothing was done while we lacked any leadership at the helm,” the former chair of the UCP Calgary caucus wrote.

“It will cost us lives and I am gutted by the lack of responsiveness to unequivocal advocacy and clear warning signals.”

So, yes. The province’s health care system is on the verge of a full-blown crisis. It shouldn’t be about Jason Kenney. But it still is.

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies