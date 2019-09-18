Opinion An underwater cave diver’s lessons for life

Jill Heinerth is a Canadian cave diver, underwater explorer, writer, photographer and filmmaker. She is the inaugural Explorer-in-Residence for The Royal Canadian Geographic Society, the recipient of Canada’s Polar Medal and the diving world’s highest award from the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences. Her new book is Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver.
Jill Heinerth is a Canadian cave diver, underwater explorer, writer, photographer and filmmaker. She is the inaugural Explorer-in-Residence for the Royal Canadian Geographic Society, the recipient of Canada's Polar Medal and the diving world's highest award from the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences. Her new book is Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver.
Today, I swim through the dark doorways of underwater caves, into the veins of Mother Earth. These places of beauty and wonder are like museums of natural history, carrying information about climate change, evidence of past civilizations and the remains of long-extinct animals. I realize that my dark workplace terrifies most people. I swim alone through the enclosed blackness of water-filled caves, where an error on the job may cost me my life. This highly technical pursuit has claimed the lives of dozens of my friends. Lost in the blackness, short on breathing gas, they perished, unable to escape from the confined space. But for me, the opportunity to collaborate with scientists and engineers is worth the risk. Our discoveries and maps of inner space lead to a better understanding of Earth’s past and the future of our species. Cave diving has also taught me valuable lessons about how to survive and thrive in life.
When I peer into the blackness of an underwater cave – a place that would feel claustrophobic to most people – I see opportunity. I’m not fearless. Instead of retreating, I choose to use that tingling sensation of fear to stimulate discovery. I want to know what is around the next corner. A healthy fear keeps me safe by guiding my risk assessment and choices. I like to work with colleagues who are equally afraid. It means that we both care about the outcome of our decisions. We all have figurative caves in our life. Stepping into the darkness helps everyone become an explorer, and that mindset leads to fantastic discoveries.
An underwater emergency can sometimes seem too big to manage. If I am trapped in a complete whiteout of silt and have lost contact with the safety guideline (a nylon line run through the cave for navigation), it is easy to panic. In the face of great danger, my heartbeat and breathing can speed out of control. The chattering voices in my head try to hijack my common sense. It is far better for me to turn off that primal instinct of fight or flight by taking slow, deep breaths. In controlling my heart, lungs and otherwise crippling emotions, I can focus on the next correct decision. By staying pragmatic, I can calmly choose the next decisive step toward success. That focus helps me find the lost guideline and the way out of the cave to safety.
I have learned that anything that appears impossible can be broken down into manageable steps and solutions. By courageously facing the darkness of the caves in our lives, everyone can learn that nothing is impossible.