This is part of a Globe and Mail series marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, in which authors from Ukraine, Canada and beyond imagine what could come next.

Anna Arutunyan is a Russian-American writer and a global fellow at the Wilson Center. She is the author of The Putin Mystique: Inside Russia’s Power Cult and, more recently, Hybrid Warriors: Proxies, Freelancers, and Moscow’s Struggle for Ukraine.

A year ago, Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine, starting a war few thought possible and even fewer thought would continue to this day. The Russian army outnumbered Ukraine’s, and despite a steady supply of Western weaponry to Kyiv, the invader had superior airpower and used it. Moscow counted on swiftly subduing the Ukrainian capital and installing a puppet regime that would easily agree to its terms.

But Putin – and even some in the West who feared a swift Russian victory – miscalculated. They failed to take into account the resolve and superior morale of a country fighting for its very survival against an invading foe. Ukrainians had no choice but to fight back – it was either that, or the dissolution of their nation. That resolve – backed by a unified West committed to a Ukrainian victory – helped beat back Russian forces in Kharkiv and Donbas.

But now, a year on, the grim reality is that a Ukrainian victory is still far from just around the corner. Mr. Putin has dug in for the long-haul, reorienting his country’s economy to a wartime footing, mobilizing 300,000 reservists and doubling down with a new offensive. His technocrats have worked miracles to ensure the economy lasts. Depending on what Ukraine defines as a victory, it still has some 40,000 square miles of territory to recapture – including, if it chooses to go that far, the peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, reinforced militarily, and a big part of whose population regards itself as Russian.

For Mr. Putin, this war has become a matter of survival. His language and the propaganda drummed up to paint this war as a Russian existential struggle says as much. The Russian leader, mistakenly, conflates Russia with himself. But the reality is that whatever happens to Russia, Mr. Putin has committed so many blunders that it would take nothing short of a victory to regain the credibility he has lost.

Knowing how unpopular a war would be, Mr. Putin had to resort to repressions – including nearly 20,000 people arrested for criticizing the war – to keep people in line. And the limited mobilization he conducted in September sparked such a backlash that he barely averted a political crisis. Even his nationalist hawks and the mercenaries he relies on to support his war are turning against him – and while they can’t criticize him directly, they are lashing out at his defense ministry for corruption and inefficiency. In the absence of anything he can present as a victory – such as a compromise on Crimea, at the least – his only option is to keep the war machine running. War – even an unjust war – is a surprisingly efficient instrument of staying in power, and currently remains Mr. Putin’s only option. So long as the soldiers are doing the dying on Mr. Putin’s behalf, he himself stays alive.

As Ukraine’s resolve has shown, survival is a powerful motivator. When your only choice is fighting or ceasing to exist, it’s not much of a choice at all. The West’s strategy is uncompromising in its show of resolve and its commitment to Ukraine’s victory. But this strategy is also what motivates Mr. Putin to keep fighting – in the absence of any incentive to stop, the end of the war spells an end for him.

Today, after a year of fighting and well over 100,000 Ukrainian casualties, many are asking how this conflict will end. It will end when, for both sides or for one, there is an incentive to stop fighting. Currently there is none. And, alas, Mr. Putin’s war machine still has quite a while before it runs out of steam.