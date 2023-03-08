Erin Kilbride is a women’s rights and LGBT rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.

An activist I worked with once in Tunisia told me she lost the love of her life to a man. Her then-girlfriend was in her mid-20s, and her parents – in line with what was expected of them as Tunisian parents of a young woman – lined up a respectable young man that she had to marry.

The activist told me this was all too common for queer women in Tunisia. “[Many have] either been coerced into marrying a man or been broken up with by a girlfriend who was coerced into marrying a man,” she said. “It’s everywhere. It’s the backdrop to our lives.”

I’ve spent the past year interviewing lesbian, bisexual and queer (LBQ+) women and non-binary activists about the biggest, most life-altering human rights violations and threats they face. Very few of them wanted to talk about the criminalization of same-sex conduct, marriage equality, or other hot-button LGBT rights issues. Instead, across interviews with activists in 26 countries, the No. 1 concern among LBQ+ women was being coerced into marrying a man.

Even in countries with laws explicitly forbidding forced marriage, access to land and property is often tied to having a husband. According to World Bank data, two-fifths of countries worldwide limit women’s property rights. In those 44 countries, male and female surviving spouses do not have equal rights to inherit assets.

This has devastating effects of LBQ+ organizing and movement-building. They face the gendered inequities all women do, but they are compounded by anti-homosexuality laws and state-sponsored homophobia that expose many of them to police violence and arrest. The end result is a catastrophic maze of economic and legal barriers preventing queer women from mobilizing against those very injustices.

In countries such as Kuwait and Qatar, unmarried women face discrimination when renting an apartment; they may need either a male guardian’s permission or to show they are married. Other countries’ laws prioritize sons in land inheritance. As a lesbian activist in Kyrgyzstan, who was forced to marry a man at age 19 whom she later managed to divorce, told me: “There is no path to freedom if you don’t get married [to a man].”

This presents an often insurmountable economic and legal barrier to LBQ+ couples trying to start a life together. It makes being gay not just physically dangerous – we also documented a global spate of attacks on lesbian couples in public, including rape, assault and murder – but logistically impossible.

How are my partner and I meant to start a life together if both our older brothers inherited all the family land? Who signs the lease if we both need a male guardian’s permission to rent a flat? Who saves for retirement if we both make “70 cents on the dollar” (or 49 cents, as a 2018 study by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research suggests)? These were concerns that were referenced often over the course of my conversations.

Interviewees in several countries also told me that property rights violations – which are already creating pressures to marry men and preventing queer women from sharing a home – also lead them to closet themselves to avoid further discrimination.

The economic impact of discrimination against women is well-known. But there is shockingly little research on the matter. This gap is part of a much broader trend of the erasure and devaluation of LBQ+ people in politics, the arts, social movements, and other histories.

Addressing the research gap is critical, because it’s tied to subsequent gaps in policy, funding, and access to justice. The repeal of a colonial era anti-sodomy law in a Malawi, for instance, may have a smaller-than-anticipated impact on a Malawian lesbian if a whole other set of discriminatory laws and practices prohibit her from inheriting property, renting an apartment, or seeking a divorce from the man her parents forced her to marry, as an activist I interviewed explained.

What little credible research does exist into the inequities faced by queer women is largely U.S.-centric, and paints a grim picture. A 2009 study found that lesbian couples in the U.S. faced poverty at a higher rate than heterosexual married couples or gay-male couples. In 2013, an updated version of the same study found the rate of poverty among same-sex female couples is double that of male same-sex couples.

Women’s rights and LGBT-rights advocates and policy-makers have an opportunity to unite on the repeal of sexist property laws around the world, many of which are relics of colonial rule. And for researchers, our job is to better centre women’s property rights in future analyses of LGBT rights globally, to paint a fuller, more accurate picture of the state of the world for queer women.