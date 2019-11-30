Shlain: What do you do in cases of emergencies? What’s your approach?

Pasricha: Well, the short answer is that there never really are any. The long answer is that when my wife, Leslie, asked me about emergencies, she didn’t love my rant about how back in the day nobody had cellphones and we were all unreachable at times. Our culture is so oriented to worst-case-scenario worrying that some people can no longer imagine not tracking their children’s cellphone locations or wondering how to reach a spouse if they fall off their bike. I say: Please. People need to chill. This fear-based, worry-oriented, what-if-disaster-strikes culture needs a cold bucket of water splashed on it quick. Our adrenal glands are fritzed out. We’re all on high alert. But I get that we’re in relationships, so when I started doing this, as a compromise to my wife, I told her that when I had an untouchable day, I’d turn on my phone for an hour at lunchtime. What happened when I did? I came face-to-face with 17 text messages, dozens of urgent-sounding e-mails, endless robo-generated alerts and feeds – and precisely zero emergencies from my wife. So after a few months, we stopped doing that and I just started telling her where I’d be. That gave her peace of mind that, if something happened, as a last resort, she could call the place where I was working or simply drive over and find me. I’ve pulled off untouchable days for a couple of years now. Nothing horrible has ever happened, and Leslie and I have both grown more comfortable with zero contact throughout the day.

Shlain: I agree that people are overly connected these days. We are constantly responding to everything and everyone and we forget how to just respond to ourselves. We need to remember that we existed just fine before the cellphones. I actually love not being overly reachable one day a week. I wake up from the best sleep of the week on Saturday morning because that phone isn’t near my bed that night. On Saturdays, if people want to call us or if we need to call someone, we have a landline. We just experienced the California wildfires (we were fortunately safe) but all the power was shut off and the cellphone towers went out, so landlines are really good for those “real emergencies,” too. In my book, I talk about all the simple ways to prepare for a Tech Shabbat. As you said, it’s mostly about letting others in your life know for one day you need to detach from the network to recharge. I think the real “emergency" is never escaping the internet’s clutches on us. As much as I love technology, we need to remember it has an off switch. And that’s often what turns some of our greatest thinking and connection back “on.”