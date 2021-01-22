Charlie Foran is the executive director of the Writers’ Trust.

On Jan. 20, a bad week for many Canadian writers ended happily. It wasn’t because of the official winding down of the Trump presidency – cause for near universal joy, not simply among artists. Instead, it was thanks to a story about taxes, and money, and our terrible pandemic.

The story, as reported by The Globe and Mail, was also about artists – how we regard their work and understand their professional lives. What happened this past week opened a window into a community we often declare essential to our society, but which we can’t really be bothered to support.

The story about taxes is this. Last December, the Canada Revenue Agency sent its “education letter” to hundreds of thousands of Canadians warning them that they may have to refund benefits received from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) in 2020. This government holiday greeting was widely commented on.

Freelance artists who had been collecting the benefit were told that a key source of their income, grants from arts agencies, didn’t count as regular income. Artists paid regular taxes on these grants but could not, it seemed, use them against the $5,000 minimum income needed to collect the CERB.

For instance, several writers who were recipients of Canada Council grants were told they had to pay back more than $10,000 in CERB money. Only when the tale of Toronto poet Ken Babstock, staring down an eviction notice and “absolute poverty,” was made public did the CRA reconsider.

It had been, it turned out, a glitch in the administration of the CERB – something to do with an inflexible line on the T4A slip. By Wednesday, an official had called Mr. Babstock to personally inform him of the decision. His taxable grant was real income. As such, he had been eligible all along.

The story about money is, of course, related. Mr. Babstock had to compete for that $25,000 grant from the Canada Council. He had had to apply and outline a project he would be working on, with a deadline. No doubt he had to wait months to hear back. With arts grants, many more apply than receive, and no one can presume success.

Once he had the grant, Mr. Babstock – whom I do not know personally – may well have done what artists do, presented with a rare bit of good financial fortune. He put aside other work and declined to chase additional income, thinking he now had the time and modest means to concentrate on a single project and still pay the rent. Those other opportunities – the “gig” or freelance arts economy, in effect – could be picked back up afterwards.

Then came March, 2020, and COVID-19, and the disappearance of any “afterwards.” Freelance gigs vanished; paid appearances were cancelled; book contracts were postponed. Writers, like most artists, spend their careers carving out precious financial spaces in which to work. They construct individual schedules, based on income they have lined up six months or a year ahead, and tough it out until then.

They accept huge personal risk. They bet on themselves – always a long shot. But there is no other real way to make the art.

Proverbially speaking, writers, at least, almost never feast. Frequently, they near famine. In 2018, a report from the Writers’ Union of Canada (TWUC) put the average annual income of a Canadian author at $9,380. That was down 27 per cent from just a few years earlier and looked set to drop further. The median income in Canada overall that year was $34,204.

Again, then came March, 2020, and the coronavirus. The organization where I work, the Writers’ Trust of Canada, sibling to the TWUC, has been providing emergency funding for writers for more than 30 years. At the onset of the pandemic our organizations created the Canadian Writers’ Emergency Relief Fund and raised and gave out $370,000 in small grants to more than 250 writers, based on the swift collapse of that gig economy. We ran out of funds long before applicants.

That is the story of most writers’ lives, especially in 2021. Asking Canadians, including our government, to better understand how – or rather why – artists piece together these fragile economic lives isn’t special pleading. It is a request for acknowledgment.

Did you thrill to the recent Against the Grain Theatre digital production of Messiah/Complex, acclaimed around the world? I sure did. The artists and organizations involved in putting the show together have been weathering terrible times; the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, for example, had to cancel its 2020-21 season.

And yet, Messiah/Complex is, as The New York Times put it, nothing less than “paradigm-busting,” herald of a new, post-COVID model for making inclusive art that can reach vast audiences. Canada’s reputation in the theatrical and musical worlds has already gone up thanks to these artists. Collectively, we have to better understand and support – and frankly, respect – those willing to be so bold and take such risks.

